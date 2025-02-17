rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Award Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1978
Save
Edit Image
handfacemedicinepersonmanblackvintagedoctor
Online doctor Instagram post template, editable text
Online doctor Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943538/online-doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Award Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1978
Award Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1978
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400985/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1978Free Image from public domain license
World Health Day Instagram post template, editable text
World Health Day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943745/world-health-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Award Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1982
Award Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1982
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400893/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1982Free Image from public domain license
Health care clinic Instagram post template, editable text
Health care clinic Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940601/health-care-clinic-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Award Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1978
Award Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1978
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400990/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1978Free Image from public domain license
World Health Day Instagram post template, editable text
World Health Day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945064/world-health-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Award Winners with Mrs. Lasker, 1965-69
Award Winners with Mrs. Lasker, 1965-69
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400771/award-winners-with-mrs-lasker-1965-69Free Image from public domain license
World Health Day Instagram post template, editable text
World Health Day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945056/world-health-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Award Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1974
Award Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1974
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400762/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1974Free Image from public domain license
World Health Day Instagram post template, editable text
World Health Day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945114/world-health-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Award Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1974
Award Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1974
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400826/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1974Free Image from public domain license
World Health Day Instagram post template, editable text
World Health Day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11946056/world-health-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Award Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1983
Award Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1983
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400889/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1983Free Image from public domain license
World Health Day Instagram post template, editable text
World Health Day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945116/world-health-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Award Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1982
Award Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1982
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400888/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1982Free Image from public domain license
World Health Day Instagram post template, editable text
World Health Day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945120/world-health-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Award Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1975
Award Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1975
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400829/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1975Free Image from public domain license
DNA diverse hands png, health & wellness editable remix
DNA diverse hands png, health & wellness editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11949333/dna-diverse-hands-png-health-wellness-editable-remixView license
Award Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1981
Award Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1981
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400989/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1981Free Image from public domain license
Healthcare diverse hands, health & wellness editable remix
Healthcare diverse hands, health & wellness editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11941425/healthcare-diverse-hands-health-wellness-editable-remixView license
Award Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1971
Award Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1971
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400779/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1971Free Image from public domain license
Prescription diverse hands, health & wellness editable remix
Prescription diverse hands, health & wellness editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11938911/prescription-diverse-hands-health-wellness-editable-remixView license
Award Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1971
Award Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1971
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400761/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1971Free Image from public domain license
Online doctor poster template, editable text and design
Online doctor poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11703164/online-doctor-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
35th Anniversary
35th Anniversary
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400986/35th-anniversaryFree Image from public domain license
Doctor Instagram post template, editable text
Doctor Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11949010/doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Award Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1981
Award Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1981
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400988/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1981Free Image from public domain license
Doctor's appointment Instagram post template, editable text
Doctor's appointment Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943753/doctors-appointment-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Award Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1979
Award Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1979
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400948/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1979Free Image from public domain license
Doctor diverse hands, health & wellness editable remix
Doctor diverse hands, health & wellness editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940429/doctor-diverse-hands-health-wellness-editable-remixView license
Award Winners with Mrs. Lasker, 1962-63
Award Winners with Mrs. Lasker, 1962-63
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400705/award-winners-with-mrs-lasker-1962-63Free Image from public domain license
Private hospital Instagram post template, editable text
Private hospital Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11949330/private-hospital-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Award Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1981
Award Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1981
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400992/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1981Free Image from public domain license
Prescription diverse hands png, health & wellness editable remix
Prescription diverse hands png, health & wellness editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11939690/prescription-diverse-hands-png-health-wellness-editable-remixView license
Award Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1982
Award Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1982
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400831/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1982Free Image from public domain license
Health diverse hands, wellness editable remix
Health diverse hands, wellness editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11941287/health-diverse-hands-wellness-editable-remixView license
Award Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1981
Award Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1981
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11401049/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1981Free Image from public domain license
Medical diverse hands, health & wellness editable remix
Medical diverse hands, health & wellness editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11941259/medical-diverse-hands-health-wellness-editable-remixView license
Mary Lasker with Dr. Michael E. DeBakey and the Honorable Thomas P. O'Neill
Mary Lasker with Dr. Michael E. DeBakey and the Honorable Thomas P. O'Neill
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400722/mary-lasker-with-dr-michael-debakey-and-the-honorable-thomas-oneillFree Image from public domain license