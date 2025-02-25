Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagebackgroundfacepeoplemanblackvintagemarble backgroundmarbleAward Winners with Mary Lasker, 1980Original public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 944 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2888 x 2272 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHappy Easter Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459951/happy-easter-instagram-post-templateView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1974https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400825/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1974Free Image from public domain licenseMan t-shirt editable mockup, apparel mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10663906/man-t-shirt-editable-mockup-apparel-mockupView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1981https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11401001/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1981Free Image from public domain licenseEaster time Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459927/easter-time-instagram-post-templateView licenseMary Lasker, Dr. George Baehr and Dr. Reginald M. Atwaterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400591/mary-lasker-dr-george-baehr-and-dr-reginald-atwaterFree Image from public domain licenseFashion eyewear, accessory apparel mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696455/fashion-eyewear-accessory-apparel-mockupView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1982https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400888/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1982Free Image from public domain licenseFlyer mockup, editable phone screen flat lay designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11297309/flyer-mockup-editable-phone-screen-flat-lay-designView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1974https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400762/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1974Free Image from public domain licenseTattoo mockup png element, editable man's back designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9981690/tattoo-mockup-png-element-editable-mans-back-designView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1966https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11505829/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1966Free Image from public domain licenseTattoo mockup, editable man's back designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9981047/tattoo-mockup-editable-mans-back-designView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1975https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400829/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1975Free Image from public domain licenseBe happy text, retro illustration, comic typography, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239757/happy-text-retro-illustration-comic-typography-editable-designView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1980https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400996/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1980Free Image from public domain licensePurple hoodie mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13221901/purple-hoodie-mockup-editable-designView licenseMary Lasker with Dr. Michael DeBakey, Congressman John Brademas, and Dr. K. Sune D. Bergstromhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400709/photo-image-face-people-manFree Image from public domain licenseMan with binoculars illustration, live to wander text, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241789/man-with-binoculars-illustration-live-wander-text-editable-designView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1971https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400779/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1971Free Image from public domain licenseFace mask & long sleeve mockup, editable men's fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829064/face-mask-long-sleeve-mockup-editable-mens-fashion-designView licenseMary Lasker with Dr. Michael DeBakey, and Senator Mark O. Hatfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400707/mary-lasker-with-dr-michael-debakey-and-senator-mark-hatfieldFree Image from public domain licenseDull green hoodie png mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13221863/dull-green-hoodie-png-mockup-editable-designView licenseMary Lasker with Harry Truman and Lucile Petry Leonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400644/mary-lasker-with-harry-truman-and-lucile-petry-leoneFree Image from public domain licenseHappy black businessman, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14890667/happy-black-businessman-editable-designView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1971https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400761/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1971Free Image from public domain licenseElegant monochrome cinematic movie blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20824963/elegant-monochrome-cinematic-movie-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseMary Lasker with Earl Ubell and Eleanor Roosevelthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400656/mary-lasker-with-earl-ubell-and-eleanor-rooseveltFree Image from public domain licenseGreek God statue editable mockup elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791843/greek-god-statue-editable-mockup-elementView licenseDr. James Shannonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11474589/dr-james-shannonFree Image from public domain licenseMan with binoculars illustration, live to wander text, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241834/man-with-binoculars-illustration-live-wander-text-editable-designView licenseMary Lasker with Dr. Michael E. DeBakey and the Honorable Thomas P. O'Neillhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400702/mary-lasker-with-dr-michael-debakey-and-the-honorable-thomas-oneillFree Image from public domain licenseOrange turtleneck mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14749002/orange-turtleneck-mockup-editable-designView licenseMary Lasker, Dr. George Baehr and Dr. Reginald M. Atwaterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400580/mary-lasker-dr-george-baehr-and-dr-reginald-atwaterFree Image from public domain licenseMen's grooming routine background, creative collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8834434/mens-grooming-routine-background-creative-collage-editable-designView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1966https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11505846/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1966Free Image from public domain licenseVintage businessman logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11779305/vintage-businessman-logo-template-editable-designView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1966https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11505822/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1966Free Image from public domain licenseMen's sweater mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13299910/mens-sweater-mockup-editable-designView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1966https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11505824/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1966Free Image from public domain license