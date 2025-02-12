Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepeoplemanblackvintagepublic domaincrowdbusinessAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1981Original public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 925 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 2312 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBusiness people are joining hands together remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927733/business-people-are-joining-hands-together-remixView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1981https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400988/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1981Free Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands together remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927728/business-people-are-joining-hands-together-remixView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1981https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400989/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1981Free Image from public domain licenseCheerful African American businessmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900865/cheerful-african-american-businessmanView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1971https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400779/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1971Free Image from public domain licensePersonal development lesson Facebook ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8828064/personal-development-lesson-facebook-template-editable-text-designView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1971https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400761/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1971Free Image from public domain licensePersonal development lesson blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826857/personal-development-lesson-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1974https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400762/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1974Free Image from public domain licensePersonal development lesson Instagram story template, customizable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8828065/png-adult-advertisementView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1978https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400990/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1978Free Image from public domain licenseRearview of diverse people hugging each otherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912972/rearview-diverse-people-hugging-each-otherView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1983https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400889/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1983Free Image from public domain licenseRearview of diverse people hugging each otherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901824/rearview-diverse-people-hugging-each-otherView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1975https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400828/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1975Free Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916582/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseAward Winners with Mrs. Lasker, 1965-69https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400771/award-winners-with-mrs-lasker-1965-69Free Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916736/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1975https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400829/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1975Free Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916588/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1981https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400992/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1981Free Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916726/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1982https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400893/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1982Free Image from public domain licensePng financial investment editable element, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10713464/png-financial-investment-editable-element-transparent-backgroundView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1974https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400826/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1974Free Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916723/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1979https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400948/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1979Free Image from public domain licenseAerial view of diverse people stacking hands in the middle remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927638/aerial-view-diverse-people-stacking-hands-the-middle-remixView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1982https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400888/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1982Free Image from public domain licenseAerial view of diverse people stacking hands in the middle remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927633/aerial-view-diverse-people-stacking-hands-the-middle-remixView licenseAward Winners with Mrs. Lasker, 1962-63https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400705/award-winners-with-mrs-lasker-1962-63Free Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916620/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseMary Lasker with Dr. Michael DeBakey, Congressman John Brademas, and Dr. K. Sune D. Bergstromhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400709/photo-image-face-people-manFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916618/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseMary Lasker with Dr. Michael E. DeBakey and the Honorable Thomas P. O'Neillhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400722/mary-lasker-with-dr-michael-debakey-and-the-honorable-thomas-oneillFree Image from public domain licenseBusy business people walkinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901189/busy-business-people-walkingView licenseAward Winners with Mrs. Lasker, 1962-63https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400708/award-winners-with-mrs-lasker-1962-63Free Image from public domain licenseBusy business people walkinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901201/busy-business-people-walkingView licenseAward Winners with Mary Lasker, Speakers and Guests, 1974https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400758/award-winners-with-mary-lasker-speakers-and-guests-1974Free Image from public domain license