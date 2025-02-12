rawpixel
You can't change the past but you can choose a future
Valentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage . Remixed by rawpixel.
Live the dream: say no to alcohol and drug abuse
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Why alcohol, crack and other drugs can put you at risk for the AIDS virus
Environmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
The head of the class: just say no
Valentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
If your man is dabbling in drugs-- he could be dabbling with your life
Environmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
El licor, el crack y otras drogas te ponen en riesgo de contraer el sida
Environmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Just say no
Environmentalist man png holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
If you ever shot drugs, get tested before you get pregnant: don't make them the AIDS generation
Environmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
A Man Who Shoots Up Can Be Very Giving. He Can Give You and Your Baby AIDS
Environmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
We have better things to do than drugs
Environmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Simplemente diga que no
Creative environment paper editable collage art set
Crack shatters lives
Little boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Some things you don't share with anyone
Creative environment paper editable collage art set
Si tu te injectas drogas-- no te me acerques
Environmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Guess who else can get AIDS if you shoot drugs: your baby can
Business success, man holding megaphone, editable finance. Remixed by rawpixel.
Drugs: your choice
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
Look, school's already hard enough: why would I want to get drunk and make it worse?
Napoleon throwing money, business investor editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
A man who shoots up can be very giving: he can give you and your baby AIDS
Napoleon throwing money, business investor editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Send the msg
Napoleon throwing money png, business investor editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Your time, their future
Napoleon throwing money, business investor editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
When you share needles you could be shooting up AIDS
