Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagecartoonanimalbookbirdpersonvintagepublic domainvintage posterDon't let lice make a monkey out of you if you itch look for liceOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 853 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2124 x 2988 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMan reading book poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720547/png-american-animal-artView licenseCooties also known as "lice", "gray backs", "sean squirrels", "bovhes", and ...(deleted by the censor)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11313160/image-book-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseLibrary open poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11584289/library-open-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseDon't make them the AIDS generationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406451/dont-make-them-the-aids-generationFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Book Day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639608/world-book-day-poster-templateView licenseMême dans les chevelures les plus épaisses La Veldalice lotion végétale parfumèe sans sublimé: détruit…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11386830/image-hand-face-bookFree Image from public domain licenseSecret book club poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639427/secret-book-club-poster-templateView licenseHave one live long... have many die younghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406367/have-one-live-long-have-many-die-youngFree Image from public domain licenseWoman and bird, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580682/woman-and-bird-vintage-illustration-absinthe-robette-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDon't be a buttheadhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406417/dont-buttheadFree Image from public domain licenseCinco de Mayo poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516676/cinco-mayo-poster-templateView licenseDon't destroy parental powers by neglecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11335107/dont-destroy-parental-powers-neglectFree Image from public domain licenseBookstore poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597487/bookstore-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseUncured syphilis may strike years later: See your doctor - or local health officerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11372135/photo-image-cat-animal-personFree Image from public domain licenseReading list poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597474/reading-list-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFacing realityhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406462/facing-realityFree Image from public domain licenseStudy owl editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749841/study-owl-editable-design-community-remixView licenseDon't starthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11417687/dont-startFree Image from public domain licenseChildren's book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12660279/childrens-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseWhich Side Will You Choose?: The Nation's Ward The Nation's Outcasthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11431834/which-side-will-you-choose-the-nations-ward-the-nations-outcastFree Image from public domain licenseStudy owl, education graduation collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9791252/study-owl-education-graduation-collage-remix-editable-designView license"I thought I was just run down"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406716/thought-was-just-run-downFree Image from public domain licenseBird watching poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10107319/bird-watching-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe performance edgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402072/the-performance-edgeFree Image from public domain licenseBook donation poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543400/book-donation-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThree reasons not to put your child to bed with a bottle!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406764/three-reasons-not-put-your-child-bed-with-bottleFree Image from public domain licenseBook club invitation card template, green bird pattern, famous Maurice Pillard Verneuil artwork remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7205286/imageView licenseA blood test for everyone the only sure check: syphilis strikes 1 in 10 before 50https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11372151/photo-image-face-people-manFree Image from public domain licenseStudy vlog poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686091/study-vlog-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThey're both destroyershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11335106/theyre-both-destroyersFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture magazine poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11738193/art-culture-magazine-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTyphus controlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432099/typhus-controlFree Image from public domain licenseFlat lay flyer png mockup element, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14353037/flat-lay-flyer-png-mockup-element-editable-designView licenseSomeone should have told her... some sleeping pills can make you sleepy the next dayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406441/image-face-person-pillsFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563235/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNo home remedy or quack doctor ever cured syphilis or gonorrheahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11438630/home-remedy-quack-doctor-ever-cured-syphilis-gonorrheaFree Image from public domain licenseOpen book page editable mockup, realistic design, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11218981/open-book-page-editable-mockup-realistic-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe duties of the health department in syphilis controlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11510437/the-duties-the-health-department-syphilis-controlFree Image from public domain licenseMerry Christmas, editable Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16525455/merry-christmas-editable-instagram-story-templateView licenseDon't become an endangered specieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404768/dont-become-endangered-speciesFree Image from public domain license