rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Guard against syphilis and gonorrhea
Save
Edit Image
facebookpersonvintagepublic domainillustrationposterrifle
Army reserve poster template
Army reserve poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640628/army-reserve-poster-templateView license
Fight-- syphilis and gonorrhea
Fight-- syphilis and gonorrhea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11426854/fight-syphilis-and-gonorrheaFree Image from public domain license
Happy memorial day poster template
Happy memorial day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640647/happy-memorial-day-poster-templateView license
30 minutes in the dispensary may save you many days in the hospitalCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)…
30 minutes in the dispensary may save you many days in the hospitalCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653893/image-background-medicine-bookFree Image from public domain license
Renaissance fair Facebook post template, editable design
Renaissance fair Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686098/renaissance-fair-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Copying is breaking our backs!
Copying is breaking our backs!
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406422/copying-breaking-our-backsFree Image from public domain license
Magazine page poster template
Magazine page poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487018/magazine-page-poster-templateView license
Gonorrhea: "no," is the best tactic : the next, prophylactic!
Gonorrhea: "no," is the best tactic : the next, prophylactic!
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11425907/gonorrhea-no-the-best-tactic-the-next-prophylacticFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499831/png-adult-anime-artView license
No home remedy or quack doctor ever cured syphilis or gonorrhea
No home remedy or quack doctor ever cured syphilis or gonorrhea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11438630/home-remedy-quack-doctor-ever-cured-syphilis-gonorrheaFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day poster template
Memorial day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640572/memorial-day-poster-templateView license
Welding
Welding
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11312352/weldingFree Image from public domain license
Day of Remembrance poster template
Day of Remembrance poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640570/day-remembrance-poster-templateView license
Easy to get--: syphilis and gonorrhea
Easy to get--: syphilis and gonorrhea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11419485/easy-get-syphilis-and-gonorrheaFree Image from public domain license
Law firm services poster template, editable text and design
Law firm services poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499704/law-firm-services-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Fight the peril behind the lines
Fight the peril behind the lines
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11426136/fight-the-peril-behind-the-linesFree Image from public domain license
Camping and reading poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Camping and reading poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723596/png-1910-beach-blank-spaceView license
She may be--: a bag of trouble
She may be--: a bag of trouble
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11419493/she-may-be-bag-troubleFree Image from public domain license
Book week poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Book week poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688340/png-art-blank-space-book-weekView license
Sanitary privies are cheaper than coffins
Sanitary privies are cheaper than coffins
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11510414/sanitary-privies-are-cheaper-than-coffinsFree Image from public domain license
Childhood education poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Childhood education poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687274/png-art-blank-space-boy-reading-bookView license
"I thought a thing like that could never happen to me"--
"I thought a thing like that could never happen to me"--
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11419554/thought-thing-like-that-could-never-happen-meFree Image from public domain license
Murder mystery poster template
Murder mystery poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273071/murder-mystery-poster-templateView license
Soldier with malaria being helped to medical aid station, New Georgia, 1943
Soldier with malaria being helped to medical aid station, New Georgia, 1943
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11349720/soldier-with-malaria-being-helped-medical-aid-station-new-georgia-1943Free Image from public domain license
Butterfly mystery book poster template
Butterfly mystery book poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487666/butterfly-mystery-book-poster-templateView license
Malaria control campaign in Advance Section, Ledo, Assam, India
Malaria control campaign in Advance Section, Ledo, Assam, India
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11349655/malaria-control-campaign-advance-section-ledo-assam-indiaFree Image from public domain license
Man reading book poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Man reading book poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720547/png-american-animal-artView license
"I thought I was just run down"
"I thought I was just run down"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406716/thought-was-just-run-downFree Image from public domain license
Bookworm poster template, editable text & design
Bookworm poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11559144/bookworm-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
VD: sometimes penicillin doesn't work
VD: sometimes penicillin doesn't work
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11440382/vd-sometimes-penicillin-doesnt-workFree Image from public domain license
Book club poster template, editable text and design
Book club poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12001410/book-club-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
"I thought it was just a sore throat"
"I thought it was just a sore throat"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406721/thought-was-just-sore-throatFree Image from public domain license
Reading habit poster template
Reading habit poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062921/reading-habit-poster-templateView license
They're both destroyers
They're both destroyers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11335106/theyre-both-destroyersFree Image from public domain license
PNG rectangle shape mockup element, boy reading a book illustration transparent background
PNG rectangle shape mockup element, boy reading a book illustration transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9760875/png-boy-reading-book-collage-element-customizableView license
Government and state clinics
Government and state clinics
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406375/government-and-state-clinicsFree Image from public domain license
D-day anniversary poster template
D-day anniversary poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640623/d-day-anniversary-poster-templateView license
Prevent disease
Prevent disease
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11419615/prevent-diseaseFree Image from public domain license
Family in car poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Family in car poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718620/png-american-art-blank-spaceView license
This is a malaria zone: protect yourself, protect your buddies, keep covered after dark
This is a malaria zone: protect yourself, protect your buddies, keep covered after dark
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402183/image-background-animal-bookFree Image from public domain license