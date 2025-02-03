rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
This is a malaria zone: protect yourself, protect your buddies, keep covered after dark
Save
Edit Image
backgroundanimalbookdarkblackvintagepublic domainvintage poster
Thriller book cover template
Thriller book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14680748/thriller-book-cover-templateView license
Keep your shirt on soldier
Keep your shirt on soldier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402164/keep-your-shirt-soldierFree Image from public domain license
Book cover template
Book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14664608/book-cover-templateView license
Malaria knocks you flat: keep covered, use your repellent. Visual shows a huge mosquito standing over the body of a man…
Malaria knocks you flat: keep covered, use your repellent. Visual shows a huge mosquito standing over the body of a man…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8782560/image-paper-person-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage cat poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Vintage cat poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708253/png-1890-cents-animalView license
Fight the peril behind the lines
Fight the peril behind the lines
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11426136/fight-the-peril-behind-the-linesFree Image from public domain license
Memoir book cover template, editable design
Memoir book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12646002/memoir-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
Sign for campaign to control malaria - 1945
Sign for campaign to control malaria - 1945
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11438788/sign-for-campaign-control-malaria-1945Free Image from public domain license
Magazine cover book cover template, editable design
Magazine cover book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14732896/magazine-cover-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
Net profit
Net profit
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11440378/net-profitFree Image from public domain license
Murder mystery poster template
Murder mystery poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273071/murder-mystery-poster-templateView license
Is your organization prepared to fight both enemies?
Is your organization prepared to fight both enemies?
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11420117/your-organization-prepared-fight-both-enemiesFree Image from public domain license
Spider web poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Spider web poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8714418/png-animal-art-blackView license
Don't be a dummy-- avoid malaria: keep covered, use repellent!
Don't be a dummy-- avoid malaria: keep covered, use repellent!
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404730/dont-dummy-avoid-malaria-keep-covered-use-repellentFree Image from public domain license
Thriller book cover template
Thriller book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14678311/thriller-book-cover-templateView license
You won't get AIDS from a bug bite
You won't get AIDS from a bug bite
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11426019/you-wont-get-aids-from-bug-biteFree Image from public domain license
Content creator poster template
Content creator poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14496130/content-creator-poster-templateView license
Malaria control campaign in Advance Section, Ledo, Assam, India
Malaria control campaign in Advance Section, Ledo, Assam, India
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11349645/malaria-control-campaign-advance-section-ledo-assam-indiaFree Image from public domain license
Thriller book cover template
Thriller book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14682652/thriller-book-cover-templateView license
Maliariia--tiazhelaia zaraznaia bolezn'
Maliariia--tiazhelaia zaraznaia bolezn'
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11509528/maliariia-tiazhelaia-zaraznaia-boleznFree Image from public domain license
Zoo poster template
Zoo poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13167856/zoo-poster-templateView license
Malaria control poster display for use at state and local exhibits
Malaria control poster display for use at state and local exhibits
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11371869/malaria-control-poster-display-for-use-state-and-local-exhibitsFree Image from public domain license
Book cover poster template
Book cover poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14731886/book-cover-poster-templateView license
Man-made malaria
Man-made malaria
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11420127/man-made-malariaFree Image from public domain license
Thriller fiction poster template
Thriller fiction poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13133369/thriller-fiction-poster-templateView license
Malaria prevention poster template
Malaria prevention poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14773360/malaria-prevention-poster-templateView license
Delicious seafood poster template
Delicious seafood poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14756119/delicious-seafood-poster-templateView license
Malaria control campaign in Advance Section, Ledo, Assam, India
Malaria control campaign in Advance Section, Ledo, Assam, India
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11349642/malaria-control-campaign-advance-section-ledo-assam-indiaFree Image from public domain license
Cat day event poster template
Cat day event poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13072078/cat-day-event-poster-templateView license
A rural family sits on an unscreened porch in the early evening
A rural family sits on an unscreened porch in the early evening
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11510447/rural-family-sits-unscreened-porch-the-early-eveningFree Image from public domain license
Adoption day poster template
Adoption day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13073633/adoption-day-poster-templateView license
Fight-- syphilis and gonorrhea
Fight-- syphilis and gonorrhea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11426854/fight-syphilis-and-gonorrheaFree Image from public domain license
Foundation lifestyle magazine book cover template, editable design
Foundation lifestyle magazine book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14732882/foundation-lifestyle-magazine-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
Malaria control unit no. 202 sprays the swamps in Brazil, 10/13/45
Malaria control unit no. 202 sprays the swamps in Brazil, 10/13/45
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11349763/malaria-control-unit-no-202-sprays-the-swamps-brazil-101345Free Image from public domain license
Butterfly mystery book cover template
Butterfly mystery book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14673536/butterfly-mystery-book-cover-templateView license
What is malaria blog banner template
What is malaria blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14774632/what-malaria-blog-banner-templateView license
Jesus is risen poster template
Jesus is risen poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486874/jesus-risen-poster-templateView license
Stop worrying about how you won't get AIDS and worry about how you can
Stop worrying about how you won't get AIDS and worry about how you can
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11426199/stop-worrying-about-how-you-wont-get-aids-and-worry-about-how-you-canFree Image from public domain license
Horror fiction book cover template, editable design
Horror fiction book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662579/horror-fiction-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
Tuberculosis undiscovered endangers you: the tuberculin test discovers infection!
Tuberculosis undiscovered endangers you: the tuberculin test discovers infection!
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402065/image-christmas-face-bookFree Image from public domain license