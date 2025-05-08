Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagefacebookpersonmanvintagefurniturepublic domainillustrationYou can't disable ambition: your opportunity is here by Jack WittrupOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 866 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2190 x 3036 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWorld Book Day blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735393/world-book-day-blog-banner-templateView licenseU.S. Army. Base Hospital No.69, Savenay, France: Reconstruction Class- Artificial limbs. Double amputation with apparatus onhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11457820/photo-image-hospital-face-woodenFree Image from public domain licenseSecret book club blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735389/secret-book-club-blog-banner-templateView licenseTwo army veterinarians, one up a ladder examining one of four camels which has artificial front legs. Wood engraving by E.T.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13995805/image-paper-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVeterans watching and participating in a game of bowls. Lithograph by A. Collette, 1853, after E. de Frenne.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13995153/image-person-art-clothingFree Image from public domain licenseHappy familyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901453/happy-familyView licenseArtificial limbs: Front view of a standing man, showing prosthesishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11416654/artificial-limbs-front-view-standing-man-showing-prosthesisFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916605/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseU.S. Army. Walter Reed General Hospital, Washington, D.C: Learning to walk with artificial limbhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11453483/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916618/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseA ward in a military hospital showing two convalescents and two bed-ridden patients. Wood engraving after Cham, 1870.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14008487/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815771/reading-book-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseNational Institutes of Healthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11386718/national-institutes-healthFree Image from public domain licenseWeekly reading Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444909/weekly-reading-instagram-post-templateView licenseWhile convalescing you can study by Jack Wittruphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402276/while-convalescing-you-can-study-jack-wittrupFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916610/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseA ragged beggar carrying a banner reading "Capitano de baroni" leads a procession of lame people and beggars out of a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14021799/image-paper-horse-cartoonFree Image from public domain licenseBook club Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444947/book-club-instagram-post-templateView licenseArtificial limbs: Front view of amputee, standing, showing prosthesishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11421069/artificial-limbs-front-view-amputee-standing-showing-prosthesisFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916601/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseU. S. Army Hospital Number 101, St. Nazaire, France: Group of wounded Marineshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11459451/army-hospital-number-101-st-nazaire-france-group-wounded-marinesFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346730/little-boy-reading-book-png-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA one-legged beggar and former soldier approaches a wealthy clergyman for alms. Etching with engraving by John Collier, 1770.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13973387/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseArtificial limbs: Front view of amputee, standing, showing prosthesishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11421063/artificial-limbs-front-view-amputee-standing-showing-prosthesisFree Image from public domain licenseWorld book day blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735994/world-book-day-blog-banner-templateView licenseWork: the key to opportunityhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11386526/work-the-key-opportunityFree Image from public domain licenseBook club Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639894/book-club-instagram-post-templateView licenseA one-legged beggar and former soldier approaches a wealthy clergyman for alms. Etching with engraving by John Collier, 1770.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14003049/image-paper-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain licenseScience fiction book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14378481/science-fiction-book-cover-templateView licenseA Greenwich Pensioner sits with a Chelsea Pensioner, telling stories of their campaigns: each is disabled in various ways.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13962111/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9361931/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA beggar, probably with two amputated legs, leans on two wooden crutches. Etching by J.T. Smith, 1816.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13995305/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license3D happy graduate student editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397426/happy-graduate-student-editable-remixView licenseGroup photo of nurses and convalescing soldiershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11311562/group-photo-nurses-and-convalescing-soldiersFree Image from public domain licenseBook club poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640608/book-club-poster-templateView licenseLove yourself flyer template, sports wellness aesthetic psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7054475/psd-aesthetic-woman-personView licenseVintage teacher, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789325/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView licenseLove yourself flyer template, sports wellness aesthetic vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7054555/vector-aesthetic-woman-personView license