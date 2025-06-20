Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacemedicinepersonvintagedesignpublic domainillustrationclothingSeul suffit pour bannir toutes douleursOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 878 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2996 x 2192 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarNurse holding needle, editable healthcare. Prof. Dill's Balm of Life: a money, pain and life saver, the world's great pain cure
Boxing png sticker, health & wellness vector illustration transparent background
Peculiar medicine
Vintage education editable collage element set
Créalo, para los nenes, no hay nada como la Emulsion de Scott: igualmente, un excelente tónico para los adultos
Vintage education editable collage element set
La source: Ingres
Child healthcare insurance, editable purple design
Tell it to others
Child healthcare insurance, editable white design
Nicolas Lancret: l'innocence
Cannabis store blog banner template, editable text
A-Corn Salve Removes the Toe Corn Every Time: No Pain, No Poison
Collection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)
Cannabis store Instagram post template, editable text
Sanford's Ginger: arrests all summer complaints
Cannabis store poster template, editable text and design
Cerezo silvestre hipofosfitos y malta con los principios activos medicinales del aceite de hígado de bacalao
Cerisier sauvage d'hypophosphites malt et extrait de d'huile de foie de morue forme "Préparation Wampole": nutritive
Child healthcare insurance png, transparent background
Dr. Morse's Compound Syrup of Yellow Dock Root
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Shaker Soothing Plasters: good for backache
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier.
Zilatone reestablishes normal liver bile and bowel functions
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Horsford's Acid Phosphate
Medical cannabis poster template, editable text and design
Use Dunbar's Diarrhoea Mixture
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier.
Dr. Morse's Compound Syrup of Yellow Dock Root
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. If you want your children to be healthy & strong: give them Iron Bitters
Medical conference Instagram post template, editable text
Try Dr. Seth Arnold's Cough Killer: It Works Like MaIice
Collection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Pilulas do Dr Moussette: atravez do mundo : -- Canadá
Keep on learning word editable collage art.
What-worries her?: she is trying to solve the Cas-Car-Ria problem