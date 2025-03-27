Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageanimalpersonmanvintagedesignpublic domainillustrationorangeBiohazards and zoonotic problems of primate procurement, quarantine, and researchOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 808 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2166 x 3216 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarScience fiction book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14378481/science-fiction-book-cover-templateView licenseAuditory & visual research in 2001https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404912/auditory-visual-research-2001Free Image from public domain licenseNapoleon throwing money, business investor editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9325428/png-achievement-aesthetic-animalView licenseDNA, the cell nucleus, and genetic diseasehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406703/dna-the-cell-nucleus-and-genetic-diseaseFree Image from public domain licenseNapoleon throwing money, business investor editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345729/png-achievement-aesthetic-animalView licenseWallace P. Rowe Annual Symposium on Animal Virologyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406501/wallace-rowe-annual-symposium-animal-virologyFree Image from public domain licenseNapoleon throwing money png, business investor editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9344739/png-achievement-aesthetic-animalView licenseNIH Research Day '88https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403529/nih-research-day-88Free Image from public domain licenseNapoleon throwing money, business investor editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345457/png-achievement-aesthetic-animalView licenseNew directions in pain researchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407533/new-directions-pain-researchFree Image from public domain licenseNapoleon throwing money, business investor editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345701/png-achievement-aesthetic-animalView licensePediatric research: a century in review by Child Health Day Symposium Bethesdahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403641/pediatric-research-century-review-child-health-day-symposium-bethesdaFree Image from public domain licenseDaydreamer poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13823993/daydreamer-poster-templateView licenseComparison of mechanisms of carcinogenesis by radiation and chemical agentshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11405078/comparison-mechanisms-carcinogenesis-radiation-and-chemical-agentsFree Image from public domain licenseScience fiction book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14378543/science-fiction-book-cover-templateView licenseAxelrod 80: one day scientific symposium and 80th birthday celebration in honor of Julie Axelrodhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11437985/image-background-animal-blueFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon Halloween trick or treating watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612458/png-anthropomorphic-face-bearView licenseNIH Research Day '89https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11425789/nih-research-day-89Free Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554387/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSymposium: reproductive health in the workplacehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403420/symposium-reproductive-health-the-workplaceFree Image from public domain licenseVintage sunglasses poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12578194/vintage-sunglasses-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseNIH research festival 1994https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404287/nih-research-festival-1994Free Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9505238/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNursing research, nursing practice by National Institutes of Health)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404689/nursing-research-nursing-practice-national-institutes-healthFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licensePatient education and health teaching: tenth Annual Nursing Research Symposiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404300/patient-education-and-health-teaching-tenth-annual-nursing-research-symposiumFree Image from public domain licenseCreative environment paper editable collage art sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590631/creative-environment-paper-editable-collage-art-setView licenseHome carehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406536/home-careFree Image from public domain licenseCreative environment paper editable collage art sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590694/creative-environment-paper-editable-collage-art-setView licenseNIDDK symposium on lipid transport & regulationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406702/niddk-symposium-lipid-transport-regulationFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531166/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe impact of modern biology on health researchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11417382/the-impact-modern-biology-health-researchFree Image from public domain licenseVintage sunglasses Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12578196/vintage-sunglasses-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNIH research festival 2001https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404969/nih-research-festival-2001Free Image from public domain licenseVintage sunglasses Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12578192/vintage-sunglasses-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBridging practice to researchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11386385/bridging-practice-researchFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseInternational symposium on measles immunizationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407398/international-symposium-measles-immunizationFree Image from public domain licenseEditable 3D cat traveling with owner cartoon illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12131540/editable-cat-traveling-with-owner-cartoon-illustrationView licenseNIH research festival '90https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404252/nih-research-festival-90Free Image from public domain license