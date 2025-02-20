Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagebackgroundbordersteampatternsdesigncelebrationpublic domainillustrationTaste of AsiaOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 697 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1866 x 3212 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBorders of a confetti decoration, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418084/borders-confetti-decoration-editable-design-element-setView licenseWe have not vanished: American Indian cultural program, June 16-17, 1983https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402711/have-not-vanished-american-indian-cultural-program-june-16-17-1983Free Image from public domain licenseBorders of a confetti decoration, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418192/borders-confetti-decoration-editable-design-element-setView licenseLove for young and oldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402704/love-for-young-and-oldFree Image from public domain licenseTime is money mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/19061839/time-money-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView licenseArt of livinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403766/art-livingFree Image from public domain licenseBorders of a confetti decoration, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418115/borders-confetti-decoration-editable-design-element-setView licenseRole model for youth: Ninth Annual Black History Observancehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402706/role-model-for-youth-ninth-annual-black-history-observanceFree Image from public domain licensePassover celebration Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599946/passover-celebration-instagram-post-templateView licenseIf I can help somebody: Dr. Martin L. King, Jr. commemorative programhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402709/can-help-somebody-dr-martin-king-jr-commemorative-programFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cactus border frame, editable botanical designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9326404/vintage-cactus-border-frame-editable-botanical-designView licenseBridging the gap between yesterday and todayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402650/bridging-the-gap-between-yesterday-and-todayFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic cactus border frame, editable botanical designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9326401/aesthetic-cactus-border-frame-editable-botanical-designView license13th annual commemorative program for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402607/13th-annual-commemorative-program-for-dr-martin-luther-kingFree Image from public domain licenseColorful confetti desktop wallpaper, editable cute designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080475/colorful-confetti-desktop-wallpaper-editable-cute-designView licenseIslamic culture and the medical artshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406388/islamic-culture-and-the-medical-artsFree Image from public domain licenseColorful confetti background, editable cute designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080399/colorful-confetti-background-editable-cute-designView licenseCharm of the Pacific: 17th annual Asian/Pacific American Heritage Programhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11405062/charm-the-pacific-17th-annual-asianpacific-american-heritage-programFree Image from public domain licenseGift box Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612650/gift-box-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license500 years of Hispanic heritage 1492-1992https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402656/500-years-hispanic-heritage-1492-1992Free Image from public domain licenseColorful confetti background, editable cute designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082308/colorful-confetti-background-editable-cute-designView licenseRuffushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11492932/ruffusFree Image from public domain licenseYellow geometric dandelion floral frame, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346597/yellow-geometric-dandelion-floral-frame-editable-designView licenseDr. Martin L. King, Jr: 12th annual commemorative program-1984https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402714/dr-martin-king-jr-12th-annual-commemorative-program-1984Free Image from public domain licenseColorful confetti background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082307/colorful-confetti-background-editable-designView licenseNational Library of Medicine: sesquicentennial 1836-1986https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11323785/national-library-medicine-sesquicentennial-1836-1986Free Image from public domain licenseVintage greyhound illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9886794/vintage-greyhound-illustration-editable-designView licenseAfrican American roots explore new worlds pre-Columbus to the space agehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402663/african-american-roots-explore-new-worlds-pre-columbus-the-space-ageFree Image from public domain licenseBlack geometric rose design space, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9269490/black-geometric-rose-design-space-editable-designView licenseMaking the dream a reality: NIH 13th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. commemorative programhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402720/image-face-book-personFree Image from public domain licenseColorful confetti mobile wallpaper, editable cute designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082309/colorful-confetti-mobile-wallpaper-editable-cute-designView licenseThe drum major's dream marches onhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402616/the-drum-majors-dream-marchesFree Image from public domain licenseNew Year celebration fireworks background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349812/new-year-celebration-fireworks-background-editable-designView licenseWe the peoplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406767/the-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseVintage greyhound illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829857/vintage-greyhound-illustration-editable-designView licenseBlacks in biomedical research: past, present, futurehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402642/blacks-biomedical-research-past-present-futureFree Image from public domain licenseEaster bunny border background, grid paper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072901/easter-bunny-border-background-grid-paper-editable-designView licenseMedicine and religion: Confrérie de St. Cômehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11415344/medicine-and-religion-confrerie-st-comeFree Image from public domain licenseColorful confetti background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073992/colorful-confetti-background-editable-designView licenseTogether: our quest for the dreamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406714/together-our-quest-for-the-dreamFree Image from public domain license