Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagespacefacepersonmanpublic domainillustrationportraitadultAfrican American roots explore new worlds pre-Columbus to the space ageOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 765 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2154 x 3378 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarJournalist resume template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12435171/journalist-resume-template-editable-designView licenseMaking the dream a reality: NIH 13th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. commemorative programhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402720/image-face-book-personFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball cap editable mockup, headwear accessoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12177621/baseball-cap-editable-mockup-headwear-accessoryView license500 years of Hispanic heritage 1492-1992https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402656/500-years-hispanic-heritage-1492-1992Free Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBridging the gap between yesterday and todayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402650/bridging-the-gap-between-yesterday-and-todayFree Image from public domain licensePortraits for men flyer template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9801283/portraits-for-men-flyer-template-editable-text-designView licenseDr. Martin L. King, Jr: 12th annual commemorative program-1984https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402714/dr-martin-king-jr-12th-annual-commemorative-program-1984Free Image from public domain licenseCheerful African American businessmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901672/cheerful-african-american-businessmanView licenseRole model for youth: Ninth Annual Black History Observancehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402706/role-model-for-youth-ninth-annual-black-history-observanceFree Image from public domain licenseSenior couple using a digital device in a living roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900926/senior-couple-using-digital-device-living-roomView license13th annual commemorative program for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402607/13th-annual-commemorative-program-for-dr-martin-luther-kingFree Image from public domain licensePortraits for men poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9801285/portraits-for-men-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseBlacks in biomedical research: past, present, futurehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402642/blacks-biomedical-research-past-present-futureFree Image from public domain licenseCheerful African American businessmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900865/cheerful-african-american-businessmanView licenseWe have not vanished: American Indian cultural program, June 16-17, 1983https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402711/have-not-vanished-american-indian-cultural-program-june-16-17-1983Free Image from public domain licensePortraits for men Twitter ad template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9801278/portraits-for-men-twitter-template-editable-textView license13th Annual Black History Observance: February 20, 1985. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648259/image-arts-medicine-abstractFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse business people applauding with joyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900859/diverse-business-people-applauding-with-joyView licenseLove is the only forcehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402554/love-the-only-forceFree Image from public domain licensePurple hoodie mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13221901/purple-hoodie-mockup-editable-designView licenseTogether: our quest for the dreamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406714/together-our-quest-for-the-dreamFree Image from public domain licenseVintage astronomer man, galaxy editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781814/vintage-astronomer-man-galaxy-editable-remixView licenseLove for young and oldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402704/love-for-young-and-oldFree Image from public domain licenseBlue tie-dye baseball cap mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10209355/blue-tie-dye-baseball-cap-mockup-editable-designView licenseDare to dream by Alfred Laoanghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402617/dare-dream-alfred-laoangFree Image from public domain licenseVintage astronomer man, galaxy editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11789098/vintage-astronomer-man-galaxy-editable-remixView licenseIf I can help somebody: Dr. Martin L. King, Jr. commemorative programhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402709/can-help-somebody-dr-martin-king-jr-commemorative-programFree Image from public domain licenseDull green hoodie mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13187654/dull-green-hoodie-mockup-editable-designView licenseNursing research, nursing practice by National Institutes of Health)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404689/nursing-research-nursing-practice-national-institutes-healthFree Image from public domain licensePortraits for men email header template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9801279/portraits-for-men-email-header-template-editable-textView licenseOperating Room Nursing Day, Saturday, November 14https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404676/operating-room-nursing-day-saturday-novemberFree Image from public domain licensePng business development editable element, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884684/png-business-development-editable-element-transparent-backgroundView licenseThe drum major's dream marches onhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402616/the-drum-majors-dream-marchesFree Image from public domain licenseCheerful African American businessmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900944/cheerful-african-american-businessmanView licenseArt of livinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403766/art-livingFree Image from public domain licenseCheerful African American businessmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901544/cheerful-african-american-businessmanView licenseStrength of Character: NIH 23rd Annual Asian/Pacific American Heritage Programhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11073048/image-background-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseEditable 3D professional delivery service cartoon illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12132057/editable-professional-delivery-service-cartoon-illustrationView licenseDr. Worth Bagley Daniels speaking at the National Library of Medicine Dedication Ceremonyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441520/photo-image-american-flag-face-medicineFree Image from public domain license