Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacebookpersonmandesignpublic domainillustrationportraitMaking the dream a reality: NIH 13th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. commemorative programOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 772 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3260 x 2096 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDr. Martin L. King, Jr: 12th annual commemorative program-1984https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402714/dr-martin-king-jr-12th-annual-commemorative-program-1984Free Image from public domain licenseKids reading book, space education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11783346/kids-reading-book-space-education-editable-remixView licenseLove is the only forcehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402554/love-the-only-forceFree Image from public domain licenseRealistic book cover editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11542715/realistic-book-cover-editable-mockupView license13th annual commemorative program for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402607/13th-annual-commemorative-program-for-dr-martin-luther-kingFree Image from public domain licenseSouth asian studenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997264/south-asian-studentView licenseTogether: our quest for the dreamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406714/together-our-quest-for-the-dreamFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789325/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView licenseThe drum major's dream marches onhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402616/the-drum-majors-dream-marchesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher png, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781822/vintage-teacher-png-book-education-editable-remixView licenseIf I can help somebody: Dr. Martin L. King, Jr. commemorative programhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402709/can-help-somebody-dr-martin-king-jr-commemorative-programFree Image from public domain licenseKids reading book, space education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11733987/kids-reading-book-space-education-editable-remixView licenseBlacks in biomedical research: past, present, futurehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402642/blacks-biomedical-research-past-present-futureFree Image from public domain licenseAbstract education background, cow-headed student remixed mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7606059/abstract-education-background-cow-headed-student-remixed-mediaView licenseDare to dream by Alfred Laoanghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402617/dare-dream-alfred-laoangFree Image from public domain licenseKids reading book png, space education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11780935/kids-reading-book-png-space-education-editable-remixView licenseRole model for youth: Ninth Annual Black History Observancehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402706/role-model-for-youth-ninth-annual-black-history-observanceFree Image from public domain licenseHappy familyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901453/happy-familyView licenseHappy birthday NLM!: from the Medical Library Association annual meeting 1986 : National Library of Medicine…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11323763/image-face-book-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791404/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView licenseCharm of the Pacific: 17th annual Asian/Pacific American Heritage Programhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11405062/charm-the-pacific-17th-annual-asianpacific-american-heritage-programFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781894/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView licenseAfrican American roots explore new worlds pre-Columbus to the space agehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402663/african-american-roots-explore-new-worlds-pre-columbus-the-space-ageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable boy reading book, aesthetic hobby collage remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9136021/editable-boy-reading-book-aesthetic-hobby-collage-remix-designView licenseTai-chi: Asian physical fitnesshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11405043/tai-chi-asian-physical-fitnessFree Image from public domain licenseKids reading book, space education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11780979/kids-reading-book-space-education-editable-remixView licenseWilliam H. Kemperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11484251/william-kemperFree Image from public domain licenseKids reading book, space education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11783352/kids-reading-book-space-education-editable-remixView licenseTwenty-five years of research for peoplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403535/twenty-five-years-research-for-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916605/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView license500 years of Hispanic heritage 1492-1992https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402656/500-years-hispanic-heritage-1492-1992Free Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916618/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseOperating Room Nursing Day, Saturday, November 14https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404676/operating-room-nursing-day-saturday-novemberFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916610/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseWindows into NIH history: a centennial retrospectivehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11417376/windows-into-nih-history-centennial-retrospectiveFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916601/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseWe have not vanished: American Indian cultural program, June 16-17, 1983https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402711/have-not-vanished-american-indian-cultural-program-june-16-17-1983Free Image from public domain licenseEditable African American male student design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15175097/editable-african-american-male-student-design-element-setView licenseThomas Parranhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11489932/thomas-parranFree Image from public domain license