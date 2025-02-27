Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagearrowheartpersonartdesignlogopublic domainillustrationPhysicians, a chance to help your heart patientsOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 862 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2064 x 2874 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWedding studio editable logo, minimal line art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12056879/wedding-studio-editable-logo-minimal-line-art-designView licenseMolecular and Cellular Biology of Cystic Fibrosis: Basic Concepts and Strategies for New Therapies.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10993900/image-heart-medicine-patternFree Image from public domain licenseWedding studio editable logo, minimal line art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12056780/wedding-studio-editable-logo-minimal-line-art-designView licensePlasma Membranehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071929/plasma-membraneFree Image from public domain licenseBlood donation poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13166651/blood-donation-poster-templateView licenseNational Institutes of Health presents a conference on human gene therapy: December 4-6, 1991, Masur Auditorium, National…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10993903/image-arrow-heart-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseBlood donation poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13149901/blood-donation-poster-templateView licensePlay your cards right: stay young at hearthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403968/play-your-cards-right-stay-young-heartFree Image from public domain licenseAdventure collective logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11975101/adventure-collective-logo-template-editable-textView licenseHypertransfusion therapy in pregnant sickle cell disease patientshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404640/hypertransfusion-therapy-pregnant-sickle-cell-disease-patientsFree Image from public domain licenseAdventure collective logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11987968/adventure-collective-logo-template-editable-textView licenseHigh blood Pressure--: You Can't Tell By the Way You Feel. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648452/image-heart-hand-personFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's Day cupid, arrow through heart editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9358650/png-aesthetic-angel-arrowView licenseSymposium New Frontiers in Biology Related to Heart, Lung, & Blood Diseases: September 21, 1983, ACRF Amphitheaterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11072599/image-paper-heart-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseCheerful teenage girl, fashion collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11963085/cheerful-teenage-girl-fashion-collage-art-editable-designView licenseSo You Think You've Been Cured of high Blood PressureCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655144/image-face-heart-personFree Image from public domain licenseCheerful teenage girl, fashion collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11963086/cheerful-teenage-girl-fashion-collage-art-editable-designView licenseThink You Know What "Hypertension" Means?Collection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s):National Heart…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655140/image-face-heart-personFree Image from public domain licenseCheerful teenage girl, fashion collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11962890/cheerful-teenage-girl-fashion-collage-art-editable-designView licenseNHLBI Research Dayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11417327/nhlbi-research-dayFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600722/vintage-woman-holding-heart-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licensePerioperative Red Cell Transfusion: NIH Consensus development conference, June 27-29, 1988, Masur Auditorium, Clinical…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071542/image-background-face-heartFree Image from public domain licenseCheerful teenage girl, fashion collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11813028/cheerful-teenage-girl-fashion-collage-art-editable-designView licenseInternational comparisons: trends and determinants of coronary heart disease mortalityhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11417255/image-background-stars-heartFree Image from public domain licenseOffice syndrome diverse hands png, health & wellness editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940865/office-syndrome-diverse-hands-png-health-wellness-editable-remixView licenseHealing human heartshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11437277/healing-human-heartsFree Image from public domain licenseLove quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685531/love-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseResearcher at the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute's Laboratory of Kidney and Electrolyte Metabolism uses…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11510442/photo-image-heart-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseElection Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735578/election-instagram-post-templateView licenseResearcher at the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute engaged in the study of sickle cell anemiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11510461/photo-image-heart-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable halftone icon design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15244196/editable-halftone-icon-design-element-setView licenseReceptors and Cell Activationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11072595/receptors-and-cell-activationFree Image from public domain licenseLove quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685534/love-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseWith your help he has a fighting chance: share the gift of life : make a date to give blood, platelets and plasma todayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11417419/photo-image-space-hospital-faceFree Image from public domain licenseIncreasing bar charts editable logo, minimal line art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12042968/increasing-bar-charts-editable-logo-minimal-line-art-designView license1979 Asian American Heritage WeekCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s):National Institutes of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654151/image-background-face-flowerFree Image from public domain licenseIncreasing bar charts editable logo, minimal line art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12042913/increasing-bar-charts-editable-logo-minimal-line-art-designView licenseThe ball's in your courthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403055/the-balls-your-courtFree Image from public domain licenseRead a book Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460978/read-book-facebook-story-templateView licenseFresh Frozen Plasma: Indications and Risks. Vintage poster.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10993899/image-heart-medicine-patternFree Image from public domain license