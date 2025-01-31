Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagebackgroundheartbookmedicinearthousebuildingbloodThe National Institutes of Health in cooperation with the "Partners in Discovery" presents Biomedical research and youOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 979 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2648 x 2160 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBlood donation poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986532/blood-donation-poster-templateView licenseInternational comparisons: trends and determinants of coronary heart disease mortalityhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11417255/image-background-stars-heartFree Image from public domain licenseBlood donation poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11744974/blood-donation-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe medical world salutes youhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403066/the-medical-world-salutes-youFree Image from public domain licenseBlood donation Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9616860/blood-donation-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseCholesterol and prevention of coronary heart disease: a video presentationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403301/cholesterol-and-prevention-coronary-heart-disease-video-presentationFree Image from public domain licenseBlood donation blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11744973/blood-donation-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe ball's in your courthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403055/the-balls-your-courtFree Image from public domain licenseBlood donation Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11744977/blood-donation-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePromoting healthy lives: diet, fat & cholesterolhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404932/promoting-healthy-lives-diet-fat-cholesterolFree Image from public domain licenseBlood donation poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13144190/blood-donation-poster-templateView licenseWe're holding the presseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403065/were-holding-the-pressesFree Image from public domain licenseDonate blood blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443660/donate-blood-blog-banner-templateView licenseNIH- NCI cancer researchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11364698/nih-nci-cancer-researchFree Image from public domain licenseBlood donation blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443659/blood-donation-blog-banner-templateView licenseChronic Renal Disease Conferencehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406725/chronic-renal-disease-conferenceFree Image from public domain licenseHypertension & health Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641418/hypertension-health-instagram-post-templateView licenseHypertransfusion therapy in pregnant sickle cell disease patientshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404640/hypertransfusion-therapy-pregnant-sickle-cell-disease-patientsFree Image from public domain licenseBlood donation Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735544/blood-donation-instagram-post-templateView licenseAlzheimer's: National Clinical Nursing Conference on Alzheimer's Disease. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9646937/image-person-art-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseBlood donation poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428596/blood-donation-poster-templateView licenseNHLBI Research Dayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11417327/nhlbi-research-dayFree Image from public domain licenseHeart health Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11778543/heart-health-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseMedicine for the Layman. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648264/image-person-arts-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseHeart health poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11778545/heart-health-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseResearch workshop on diagnosis of Alzheimer's diseasehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11425847/research-workshop-diagnosis-alzheimers-diseaseFree Image from public domain licenseDonate blood poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14429092/donate-blood-poster-templateView licenseBlood plasma, normally clear, turns milky white when levels of cholesterol and other fatty substances become to high. A hand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8782601/photo-image-person-heart-smokeFree Image from public domain licenseBlood donation poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13144451/blood-donation-poster-templateView licensePerspectives in Endothelial Cell Biologyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11072614/perspectives-endothelial-cell-biologyFree Image from public domain licenseGet tested, health poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11778547/get-tested-health-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseNIH- NCI cancer research album 2.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11371596/nih-nci-cancer-research-albumFree Image from public domain licenseDonate blood poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536567/donate-blood-poster-templateView licensePlasmodium vivaxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11430137/plasmodium-vivaxFree Image from public domain licenseBlood donation poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696800/blood-donation-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSymposium New Frontiers in Biology Related to Heart, Lung, & Blood Diseases: September 21, 1983, ACRF Amphitheaterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11072599/image-paper-heart-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseWorld blood donor day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536545/world-blood-donor-day-poster-templateView licenseUnique Relationship: ADI, WHO. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648271/image-hands-people-artsFree Image from public domain licenseHeart health Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11621293/heart-health-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseIncreasing worldwide: numbers of elderly, numbers of Alzheimer patients, costs of carehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404532/image-arrow-faces-bookFree Image from public domain license