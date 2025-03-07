Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepapersfacepeoplemannaturepublic domainportraitclothingLet's help keep NIH clean: it's everybody's job!Original public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 862 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2124 x 2958 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537315/vintage-effectView licenseKeeping NIH clean and safe is everybody's jobhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402943/keeping-nih-clean-and-safe-everybodys-jobFree Image from public domain licensePaper Texture Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541627/paper-texture-effectView licenseRecycling and waste management scene.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17793484/recycling-and-waste-management-sceneView licensePaper Texture Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12510866/paper-texture-effectView licenseCommunity cleanup environmental efforthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17447982/community-cleanup-environmental-effortView licenseCrumpled Paper Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12548211/crumpled-paper-effectView licenseRecycling plastic waste responsibly.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17403638/recycling-plastic-waste-responsiblyView licenseFinancial investment businessman, business growth editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11789080/financial-investment-businessman-business-growth-editable-remixView licenseCommunity cleanup in lush foresthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18127987/community-cleanup-lush-forestView licenseFinancial investment businessman, business growth editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784003/financial-investment-businessman-business-growth-editable-remixView licenseCommunity cleanup environmental action.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17447986/community-cleanup-environmental-actionView license3d SEO specialist editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714657/seo-specialist-editable-designView licenseRecycling teamwork outdoor waste management.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17514909/recycling-teamwork-outdoor-waste-managementView licenseInfluencer marketing png element, editable collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788708/influencer-marketing-png-element-editable-collage-remixView licenseRecycling waste disposal teamwork outdoors.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17793482/recycling-waste-disposal-teamwork-outdoorsView licensePng SEO specialist editable element, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10713128/png-seo-specialist-editable-element-transparent-backgroundView licenseCommunity recycling waste management teamworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17514896/community-recycling-waste-management-teamworkView licenseVintage Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511600/vintage-effectView licenseCommunity waste disposal efforthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18563987/community-waste-disposal-effortView licenseVintage teacher png, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781822/vintage-teacher-png-book-education-editable-remixView licenseCommunity cleanup in urban area.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17447976/community-cleanup-urban-areaView licensePng financial investment editable element, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10713464/png-financial-investment-editable-element-transparent-backgroundView licenseUrban waste disposal teamwork scene.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17525156/urban-waste-disposal-teamwork-sceneView licenseValentine's day png element, editable collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347956/valentines-day-png-element-editable-collage-remixView licenseCommunity cleanup in green park.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17415289/community-cleanup-green-parkView licenseEditable boy reading book, aesthetic hobby collage remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9136021/editable-boy-reading-book-aesthetic-hobby-collage-remix-designView licenseCommunity cleanup environmental teamworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17447638/community-cleanup-environmental-teamworkView licenseCool African American man, editable collage remix with copy spacehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9253609/cool-african-american-man-editable-collage-remix-with-copy-spaceView licenseTeamwork outdoor community cleanup smilinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17474144/teamwork-outdoor-community-cleanup-smilingView licenseMan holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531166/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCommunity cleanup teamwork outdoor smileshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17498794/community-cleanup-teamwork-outdoor-smilesView licenseCheerful office working with be happy note on a forehead, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887220/cheerful-office-working-with-happy-note-forehead-editable-designView licenseCommunity cleanup environmental action.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17447663/community-cleanup-environmental-actionView licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCommunity recycling and gardening project.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17946405/community-recycling-and-gardening-projectView licenseFinancial investment businessman png, business growth editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781526/financial-investment-businessman-png-business-growth-editable-remixView licenseCommunity cleanup volunteer teamworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17439803/community-cleanup-volunteer-teamworkView licenseA team of diverse people doing a group photohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912986/team-diverse-people-doing-group-photoView licenseCommunity service teamwork outdoors.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17439805/community-service-teamwork-outdoorsView license