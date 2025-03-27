Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImageheartpaperhandfacebookpersonmanblackThe ball's in your courtOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 869 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2124 x 2934 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarRealistic book cover editable mockup elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11543544/realistic-book-cover-editable-mockup-elementView licenseWe're holding the presseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403065/were-holding-the-pressesFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9588810/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licenseThe medical world salutes youhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403066/the-medical-world-salutes-youFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9588805/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licenseCholesterol and prevention of coronary heart disease: a video presentationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403301/cholesterol-and-prevention-coronary-heart-disease-video-presentationFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9588802/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licenseA million Americans have heart attacks every year: I was onehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402893/million-americans-have-heart-attacks-every-year-was-oneFree Image from public domain licenseEntertainment png, editable illustration remix on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11761333/entertainment-png-editable-illustration-remix-transparent-backgroundView licenseLowering blood cholesterol to prevent heart diseasehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404618/lowering-blood-cholesterol-prevent-heart-diseaseFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566611/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licenseA million Americans have heart attacks every year: I was onehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406515/million-americans-have-heart-attacks-every-year-was-oneFree Image from public domain licenseEntertainment collage remix, editable brown ripped paper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11764746/entertainment-collage-remix-editable-brown-ripped-paper-designView licenseEven if you're feeling like Superman, you need to know your cholesterol numberhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11438300/even-youre-feeling-like-superman-you-need-know-your-cholesterol-numberFree Image from public domain licenseEntertainment collage remix, editable ripped paper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11732039/entertainment-collage-remix-editable-ripped-paper-designView licenseBeans, beans, good for your hearthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402104/beans-beans-good-for-your-heartFree Image from public domain licenseAdvanced medical technology, editable digital remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080786/advanced-medical-technology-editable-digital-remixView licensePromoting healthy lives: diet, fat & cholesterolhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404932/promoting-healthy-lives-diet-fat-cholesterolFree Image from public domain licenseCouple heart hands background, retro neon collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123075/couple-heart-hands-background-retro-neon-collage-editable-designView licenseAmong the men of death pneumonia ranks thirdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11369470/among-the-men-death-pneumonia-ranks-thirdFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's celebration png, man holding megaphone editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9588813/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licenseCan you avoid a heart attack?https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404442/can-you-avoid-heart-attackFree Image from public domain licenseHeart Bokeh Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12783096/heart-bokeh-effectView licenseHow do you know when your number's up?https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11420072/how-you-know-when-your-numbers-upFree Image from public domain licenseExercise woman, green color, 3d remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206400/exercise-woman-green-color-remix-editable-designView licenseA collage of well known personages who gave publicity and support to a chest X-ray campaign in Los Angeleshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432054/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHome buying, DIY paper craft photo, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11981183/home-buying-diy-paper-craft-photo-editable-designView licenseA blood test for everyone the only sure check: syphilis strikes 1 in 10 before 50https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11372151/photo-image-face-people-manFree Image from public domain licenseHand holding heart, love paper craft element, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11815821/hand-holding-heart-love-paper-craft-element-editable-designView licensedestroy their 'Fox Holes': this mosquito spreads dengue & yellow feverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11510525/destroy-their-fox-holes-this-mosquito-spreads-dengue-yellow-feverFree Image from public domain licenseEntertainment png collage remix, editable ripped paper design on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11761289/png-aesthetic-animal-audioView licenseDon't just worry about HIV: do something about ithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11438203/dont-just-worry-about-hiv-something-aboutFree Image from public domain license3D confused man at work editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397141/confused-man-work-editable-remixView licenseWear clothing that has been impregnated--: impregnated clothing offers protection from scrub typhus feverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11420062/image-person-man-blackFree Image from public domain licenseLove, diverse hands editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11938417/love-diverse-hands-editable-remixView licenseTuberculosis undiscovered endangers you: danger signshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407545/tuberculosis-undiscovered-endangers-you-danger-signsFree Image from public domain licenseHand holding heart background, love paper craft element, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956467/hand-holding-heart-background-love-paper-craft-element-editable-designView licenseWhat have you got against a condom?https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11426246/what-have-you-got-against-condomFree Image from public domain licenseHand holding heart background, love paper craft element, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956676/hand-holding-heart-background-love-paper-craft-element-editable-designView licenseThey show all the signs of having HIVhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11438243/they-show-all-the-signs-having-hivFree Image from public domain license