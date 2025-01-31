Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepatternpersonblackpublic domainposterlineredpaintManaging the deficitOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 951 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2178 x 2748 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarLGBTQ+ beauty poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7514428/lgbtq-beauty-poster-template-editable-textView licenseAdrenergic receptors: molecular mechanisms of clinically relevant regulationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403237/adrenergic-receptors-molecular-mechanisms-clinically-relevant-regulationFree Image from public domain licenseInfluencer marketing poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13021082/influencer-marketing-poster-templateView licenseRetroviruses: where did they come from, and where are they going?https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403490/retroviruses-where-did-they-come-from-and-where-are-they-goingFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's history month poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460712/womens-history-month-poster-templateView licenseThe biochemical machinery regulating the cell division cyclehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402445/the-biochemical-machinery-regulating-the-cell-division-cycleFree Image from public domain licenseRemote jobs poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11573218/remote-jobs-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseTwenty years a'growinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403596/twenty-years-agrowingFree Image from public domain licenseSpring sale poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14064051/spring-sale-poster-templateView licenseA comparative analysis of T cell developmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403297/comparative-analysis-cell-developmentFree Image from public domain licenseLove, respect & equality poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574746/love-respect-equality-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGene transfer in mammalian cellshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11417509/gene-transfer-mammalian-cellsFree Image from public domain licenseBranding poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12668491/branding-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBacterial chemotaxishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402552/bacterial-chemotaxisFree Image from public domain licenseOnline course poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11575097/online-course-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseControl of gene activity in higher organismshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406664/control-gene-activity-higher-organismsFree Image from public domain licenseCinco de Mayo poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13051644/cinco-mayo-poster-templateView licenseCancer nursing update '79https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406550/cancer-nursing-update-79Free Image from public domain licensePedestrian safety poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460714/pedestrian-safety-poster-templateView licenseClinical Center thirteenth annual honor awards ceremonyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407460/clinical-center-thirteenth-annual-honor-awards-ceremonyFree Image from public domain licenseWild flower poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14050029/wild-flower-poster-templateView licenseStress reduction through patient preparation: Fifth annual Nursing Research Symposiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404301/image-design-public-domain-abstractFree Image from public domain licenseTea shop poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14054810/tea-shop-poster-templateView licenseVisual deprivation and its effects on the monkey striate cortex: NIH lecturehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403699/visual-deprivation-and-its-effects-the-monkey-striate-cortex-nih-lectureFree Image from public domain licenseRed super star, y2K women's fashion aesthetic, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11957304/red-super-star-y2k-womens-fashion-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseClinical Center fourteenth annual honor awards ceremonyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11386555/clinical-center-fourteenth-annual-honor-awards-ceremonyFree Image from public domain licenseYouth day, editable template for social media posthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9813496/youth-day-editable-template-for-social-media-postView licenseDNA, the cell nucleus, and genetic diseasehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406703/dna-the-cell-nucleus-and-genetic-diseaseFree Image from public domain licenseDiversity in beauty poster template, customizable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073317/diversity-beauty-poster-template-customizableView licenseHome carehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406536/home-careFree Image from public domain licenseMexican food festival poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052940/mexican-food-festival-poster-templateView licenseMutational analysis of a viral repliconhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402775/mutational-analysis-viral-repliconFree Image from public domain licenseBlack lives matter poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14072614/black-lives-matter-poster-templateView licenseInfectious disease testing for blood transfusionshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404660/infectious-disease-testing-for-blood-transfusionsFree Image from public domain licenseGraphic design poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467079/graphic-design-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTwenty-five years of research for peoplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403535/twenty-five-years-research-for-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseQueen poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13148811/queen-poster-templateView licenseSelective expression of I region genes in lymphocyte subpopulationshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403429/selective-expression-region-genes-lymphocyte-subpopulationsFree Image from public domain licenseBlack lives matter poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601278/black-lives-matter-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseRemoval of third molarshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402519/removal-third-molarsFree Image from public domain license