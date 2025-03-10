Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageplantfruitcirclesdesignpublic domainillustrationfoodpinkVisual deprivation and its effects on the monkey striate cortex: NIH lectureOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 839 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2102 x 3008 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarColorful tropical fruits sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8866753/colorful-tropical-fruits-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseSelective expression of I region genes in lymphocyte subpopulationshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403429/selective-expression-region-genes-lymphocyte-subpopulationsFree Image from public domain licenseVase fruit still life, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345735/vase-fruit-still-life-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGene transfer in mammalian cellshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11417509/gene-transfer-mammalian-cellsFree Image from public domain licensePeaches and flower aesthetic background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11951294/peaches-and-flower-aesthetic-background-editable-designView licenseAdrenergic receptors: molecular mechanisms of clinically relevant regulationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403237/adrenergic-receptors-molecular-mechanisms-clinically-relevant-regulationFree Image from public domain licenseColorful neon fruits element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997642/colorful-neon-fruits-element-set-editable-designView licenseTest-tube studies of a self-duplicating RNA moleculehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403779/test-tube-studies-self-duplicating-rna-moleculeFree Image from public domain licenseColorful neon fruits element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997638/colorful-neon-fruits-element-set-editable-designView licenseMutational analysis of a viral repliconhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402775/mutational-analysis-viral-repliconFree Image from public domain licenseLemon doodle desktop wallpaper, HD wallpaper, cute fruit illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9263976/png-background-banana-blank-spaceView licenseMolecular genetics of cancer suppressionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402452/molecular-genetics-cancer-suppressionFree Image from public domain licenseLemon doodle desktop wallpaper, HD wallpaper, cute fruit illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272525/png-background-banana-blank-spaceView licenseStress reduction through patient preparation: Fifth annual Nursing Research Symposiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404301/image-design-public-domain-abstractFree Image from public domain licenseTropical fruit food element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994104/tropical-fruit-food-element-editable-design-setView licenseCancer nursing update '79https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406550/cancer-nursing-update-79Free Image from public domain licenseTropical fruit food element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994064/tropical-fruit-food-element-editable-design-setView licenseThe biochemical machinery regulating the cell division cyclehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402445/the-biochemical-machinery-regulating-the-cell-division-cycleFree Image from public domain licenseSmiling face editable logo, line art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11433514/smiling-face-editable-logo-line-art-designView licenseHome carehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406536/home-careFree Image from public domain licenseTropical fruit food element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994393/tropical-fruit-food-element-editable-design-setView licenseBacterial chemotaxishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402552/bacterial-chemotaxisFree Image from public domain licenseFruits craft element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997143/fruits-craft-element-set-editable-designView licenseVaccinia virus: from Jenner to genetic engineeringhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11417332/vaccinia-virus-from-jenner-genetic-engineeringFree Image from public domain licenseGreen desktop wallpaper, pastel paper note with cute doodles, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10169883/green-desktop-wallpaper-pastel-paper-note-with-cute-doodles-editable-designView licenseRetroviruses: where did they come from, and where are they going?https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403490/retroviruses-where-did-they-come-from-and-where-are-they-goingFree Image from public domain license3D summer vibes design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16238290/summer-vibes-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseManaging the deficithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403419/managing-the-deficitFree Image from public domain licenseLemon doodle background, cute fruit illustration, editable instagram posthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272523/lemon-doodle-background-cute-fruit-illustration-editable-instagram-postView licenseMolecular basis of viral virulencehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11417467/molecular-basis-viral-virulenceFree Image from public domain licenseWhite circle with colorful fruit illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10711801/white-circle-with-colorful-fruit-illustration-editable-designView licenseTwenty years a'growinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403596/twenty-years-agrowingFree Image from public domain licensePeaches and flower desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11951332/peaches-and-flower-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseA comparative analysis of T cell developmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403297/comparative-analysis-cell-developmentFree Image from public domain licenseWhite circle with vintage fruit illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10297083/white-circle-with-vintage-fruit-illustration-editable-designView license13th annual commemorative program for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402607/13th-annual-commemorative-program-for-dr-martin-luther-kingFree Image from public domain licenseFruits craft element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997100/fruits-craft-element-set-editable-designView licenseProtein modules in signal transduction: a lecturehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11405014/protein-modules-signal-transduction-lectureFree Image from public domain licenseJuicy fruit logo template, editable business branding designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889737/juicy-fruit-logo-template-editable-business-branding-designView licenseNew directions for clinical decision making in nursing practice for the 80'shttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11386403/new-directions-for-clinical-decision-making-nursing-practice-for-the-80sFree Image from public domain license