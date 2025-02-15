rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Winter is past: the flowers appear on the earth and the voice of the turtle is heard in our land
Save
Edit Image
backgroundflowersanimalbookbirdpatternartcircle
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower ornament. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower ornament. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507539/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-ornament-remixed-rawpixelView license
NIH Gashouse Gang vs. the one and only TV9: 6th annual Clinical Center softball game
NIH Gashouse Gang vs. the one and only TV9: 6th annual Clinical Center softball game
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403947/image-baseball-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower ornament. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower ornament. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563298/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-ornament-remixed-rawpixelView license
Vaccinia virus: from Jenner to genetic engineering
Vaccinia virus: from Jenner to genetic engineering
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11417332/vaccinia-virus-from-jenner-genetic-engineeringFree Image from public domain license
Book club invitation card template, green bird pattern, famous Maurice Pillard Verneuil artwork remixed by rawpixel
Book club invitation card template, green bird pattern, famous Maurice Pillard Verneuil artwork remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7205286/imageView license
Clinical Center fourteenth annual honor awards ceremony
Clinical Center fourteenth annual honor awards ceremony
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11386555/clinical-center-fourteenth-annual-honor-awards-ceremonyFree Image from public domain license
Editable floral frame, black background, remixed by rawpixel
Editable floral frame, black background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8632037/editable-floral-frame-black-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Softball: 9th annual Patient Emergency Fund softball game
Softball: 9th annual Patient Emergency Fund softball game
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404299/softball-9th-annual-patient-emergency-fund-softball-gameFree Image from public domain license
Book club Powerpoint presentation template, green bird pattern, famous Maurice Pillard Verneuil artwork remixed by rawpixel
Book club Powerpoint presentation template, green bird pattern, famous Maurice Pillard Verneuil artwork remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7231064/imageView license
Mum's the word!
Mum's the word!
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11417506/mums-the-wordFree Image from public domain license
Editable rose border, purple background, remixed by rawpixel
Editable rose border, purple background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8632035/editable-rose-border-purple-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Confidentiality: you're an important part of the picture
Confidentiality: you're an important part of the picture
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11417508/confidentiality-youre-important-part-the-pictureFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower ornament. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower ornament. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563308/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-ornament-remixed-rawpixelView license
Medicine for the public
Medicine for the public
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11437324/medicine-for-the-publicFree Image from public domain license
Book club Twitter post template, green bird pattern, famous Maurice Pillard Verneuil artwork remixed by rawpixel
Book club Twitter post template, green bird pattern, famous Maurice Pillard Verneuil artwork remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7206978/imageView license
Clinical Social Workers: Caring Assessing Facilitating
Clinical Social Workers: Caring Assessing Facilitating
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11417307/clinical-social-workers-caring-assessing-facilitatingFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower ornament. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower ornament. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511472/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-ornament-remixed-rawpixelView license
Cancer nursing update '79
Cancer nursing update '79
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406550/cancer-nursing-update-79Free Image from public domain license
Book club Instagram story template, green bird pattern, famous Maurice Pillard Verneuil artwork remixed by rawpixel
Book club Instagram story template, green bird pattern, famous Maurice Pillard Verneuil artwork remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7198931/imageView license
CEG says: MIS abuse leads to MISfortune
CEG says: MIS abuse leads to MISfortune
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11417504/ceg-says-mis-abuse-leads-misfortuneFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower ornament. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower ornament. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511504/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-ornament-remixed-rawpixelView license
NIH Health, Safety and Security Expo: play to win at health pursuit
NIH Health, Safety and Security Expo: play to win at health pursuit
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11417269/nih-health-safety-and-security-expo-play-win-health-pursuitFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower ornament. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower ornament. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563313/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-ornament-remixed-rawpixelView license
Patient Emergency Fund Auction. Original public domain image from Flickr
Patient Emergency Fund Auction. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647357/image-person-arts-medicineFree Image from public domain license
Blue ornamental frame background, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixel
Blue ornamental frame background, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696515/blue-ornamental-frame-background-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Home care
Home care
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406536/home-careFree Image from public domain license
Beige ornamental frame background, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixel
Beige ornamental frame background, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696511/beige-ornamental-frame-background-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Clinical Center thirteenth annual honor awards ceremony
Clinical Center thirteenth annual honor awards ceremony
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407460/clinical-center-thirteenth-annual-honor-awards-ceremonyFree Image from public domain license
Book club Instagram post template, green bird pattern, famous Maurice Pillard Verneuil artwork remixed by rawpixel
Book club Instagram post template, green bird pattern, famous Maurice Pillard Verneuil artwork remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7201153/imageView license
Patient Emergency Fund Auction. Original public domain image from Flickr
Patient Emergency Fund Auction. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648269/image-person-art-medicineFree Image from public domain license
Butterflies & birds frame, botanical white editable design
Butterflies & birds frame, botanical white editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8909093/butterflies-birds-frame-botanical-white-editable-designView license
Reaching out to help others
Reaching out to help others
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406519/reaching-out-help-othersFree Image from public domain license
Animal tales book cover template
Animal tales book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14374860/animal-tales-book-cover-templateView license
Twenty-five years of research for people
Twenty-five years of research for people
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403535/twenty-five-years-research-for-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Beige ornamental frame background, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixel
Beige ornamental frame background, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696512/beige-ornamental-frame-background-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Happiness is-- sharing the gift of life: make a date to give blood, platelets and plasma today
Happiness is-- sharing the gift of life: make a date to give blood, platelets and plasma today
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11417428/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Blue ornamental frame background, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixel
Blue ornamental frame background, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696516/blue-ornamental-frame-background-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Thirtieth anniversary of the Warren Grant Magnuson Clinical Center: 30 years of patient care and clinical research
Thirtieth anniversary of the Warren Grant Magnuson Clinical Center: 30 years of patient care and clinical research
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404461/image-celebration-public-domain-blueFree Image from public domain license
Butterfly mystery book cover template
Butterfly mystery book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14441911/butterfly-mystery-book-cover-templateView license
Honor awards: Clinical Center seventh annual honor awards ceremony
Honor awards: Clinical Center seventh annual honor awards ceremony
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11386590/honor-awards-clinical-center-seventh-annual-honor-awards-ceremonyFree Image from public domain license