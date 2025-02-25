rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Keep NIH clean and safe!: it's everybody's job
Save
Edit Image
hospitalpersonmanblackvintagepublic domainclothingadult
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView license
Get on the team!: keep NIH safe and clean
Get on the team!: keep NIH safe and clean
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403827/get-the-team-keep-nih-safe-and-cleanFree Image from public domain license
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9505238/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView license
King George Military Hospital, Bacteriological Lab, Dr. Ledingham
King George Military Hospital, Bacteriological Lab, Dr. Ledingham
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11409040/king-george-military-hospital-bacteriological-lab-dr-ledinghamFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
King George Military Hospital, Bacteriological Lab, Dr. Hartley
King George Military Hospital, Bacteriological Lab, Dr. Hartley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11409060/king-george-military-hospital-bacteriological-lab-dr-hartleyFree Image from public domain license
Man holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531166/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView license
Clinical Laboratory at the New Orleans Marine Hospital
Clinical Laboratory at the New Orleans Marine Hospital
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11312598/clinical-laboratory-the-new-orleans-marine-hospitalFree Image from public domain license
English education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
English education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9523207/png-aesthetic-alert-alphabetView license
U.S. Army, Tripler General Hospital, Honolulu, Hawaii: Microscope room
U.S. Army, Tripler General Hospital, Honolulu, Hawaii: Microscope room
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11454644/us-army-tripler-general-hospital-honolulu-hawaii-microscope-roomFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9527258/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
U. S. Army Base Hospital Number 68, Mars, France: Dispensary
U. S. Army Base Hospital Number 68, Mars, France: Dispensary
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11457356/army-base-hospital-number-68-mars-france-dispensaryFree Image from public domain license
Health checkup packages Instagram post template, editable text
Health checkup packages Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12479341/health-checkup-packages-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
U.S. Army Station Hospital, Camp Joseph T. Robinson, Little Rock, Arkansas: D.C. 2, work shop
U.S. Army Station Hospital, Camp Joseph T. Robinson, Little Rock, Arkansas: D.C. 2, work shop
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11466422/photo-image-hospital-face-woodFree Image from public domain license
Men's health poster template, editable text and design
Men's health poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539506/mens-health-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Collection of Group Portraits
Collection of Group Portraits
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11321727/collection-group-portraitsFree Image from public domain license
Men's health poster template, editable text and design
Men's health poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539404/mens-health-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
NIH- NCI cancer research album 5.
NIH- NCI cancer research album 5.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11430788/nih-nci-cancer-research-albumFree Image from public domain license
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9520623/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView license
U.S. Naval Hospital, Corona, CA: Urinalysis, Main Laboratory
U.S. Naval Hospital, Corona, CA: Urinalysis, Main Laboratory
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473181/us-naval-hospital-corona-ca-urinalysis-main-laboratoryFree Image from public domain license
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554387/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Lab in the 363rd Station Hospital, Port Moresby
Lab in the 363rd Station Hospital, Port Moresby
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11352305/lab-the-363rd-station-hospital-port-moresbyFree Image from public domain license
Men's health Instagram post template
Men's health Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12700007/mens-health-instagram-post-templateView license
U.S. Army, Fitzsimons General Hospital, Denver, CO: Chemistry Department, Educational Department
U.S. Army, Fitzsimons General Hospital, Denver, CO: Chemistry Department, Educational Department
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11468277/photo-image-hospital-face-woodenFree Image from public domain license
Men's health Instagram post template
Men's health Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14602272/mens-health-instagram-post-templateView license
U. S. Army Base Hospital Number 57, Paris, France: Dental laboratory
U. S. Army Base Hospital Number 57, Paris, France: Dental laboratory
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11456194/army-base-hospital-number-57-paris-france-dental-laboratoryFree Image from public domain license
World Health Day diverse hands png, health & wellness editable remix
World Health Day diverse hands png, health & wellness editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11941826/world-health-day-diverse-hands-png-health-wellness-editable-remixView license
Laboratory in the 38th General Hospital, Egypt
Laboratory in the 38th General Hospital, Egypt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11350980/laboratory-the-38th-general-hospital-egyptFree Image from public domain license
Medical hotline diverse hands png, health & wellness editable remix
Medical hotline diverse hands png, health & wellness editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940728/medical-hotline-diverse-hands-png-health-wellness-editable-remixView license
U.S. Army, O'Reilly General Hospital, Springfield, Missouri: Nurses preparing surgical dressings
U.S. Army, O'Reilly General Hospital, Springfield, Missouri: Nurses preparing surgical dressings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11471393/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Hospital services poster template, editable text and design
Hospital services poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504910/hospital-services-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
U.S. Army. Camp Hospital No.4, Joinville, France: Laboratory Personnel
U.S. Army. Camp Hospital No.4, Joinville, France: Laboratory Personnel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11461543/us-army-camp-hospital-no4-joinville-france-laboratory-personnelFree Image from public domain license
Medical hotline diverse hands, health & wellness editable remix
Medical hotline diverse hands, health & wellness editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11938914/medical-hotline-diverse-hands-health-wellness-editable-remixView license
U. S. Army Base Hospital Number 65, Kerhnon, France: Prophylactic station
U. S. Army Base Hospital Number 65, Kerhnon, France: Prophylactic station
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11457010/army-base-hospital-number-65-kerhnon-france-prophylactic-stationFree Image from public domain license
Medical hotline diverse hands png, health & wellness editable remix
Medical hotline diverse hands png, health & wellness editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11939625/medical-hotline-diverse-hands-png-health-wellness-editable-remixView license
Hands preparing an IV
Hands preparing an IV
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11409186/hands-preparingFree Image from public domain license
Health checkup packages Facebook post template
Health checkup packages Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12985636/health-checkup-packages-facebook-post-templateView license
Pathology Laboratory
Pathology Laboratory
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11338452/pathology-laboratoryFree Image from public domain license
Office syndrome diverse hands png, health & wellness editable remix
Office syndrome diverse hands png, health & wellness editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940471/office-syndrome-diverse-hands-png-health-wellness-editable-remixView license
U.S. Army. Camp Hospital No.59, Issoudon, France: Interior view- Research Laboratory
U.S. Army. Camp Hospital No.59, Issoudon, France: Interior view- Research Laboratory
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462457/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain license