Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagebackgroundbooklightblackvintagedesignlogopublic domainCurrent NIH filmsOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 953 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2154 x 2712 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMagical forest book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14222035/magical-forest-book-cover-templateView licenseInfectious disease testing for blood transfusionshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404660/infectious-disease-testing-for-blood-transfusionsFree Image from public domain licenseBook club Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735520/book-club-instagram-post-templateView licenseRomance to recoveryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403244/romance-recoveryFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Book Day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735519/world-book-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseWhat goes uphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404458/what-goesFree Image from public domain licenseBook cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14437811/book-cover-templateView licenseHealth implications of smokeless tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404565/health-implications-smokeless-tobaccoFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee shop logo template, retro typewriter designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688636/coffee-shop-logo-template-retro-typewriter-designView licenseNational Institutes of Health conference on current topics in biostatisticshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403374/national-institutes-health-conference-current-topics-biostatisticsFree Image from public domain licenseMenswear fashion label template, editable business branding designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14708967/menswear-fashion-label-template-editable-business-branding-designView licensePlatelet transfusion therapyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404587/platelet-transfusion-therapyFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic book cover mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072033/aesthetic-book-cover-mockup-editable-designView licenseAcoustic neuromahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404665/acoustic-neuromaFree Image from public domain licenseBook & cafe logo, editable vintage business branding template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13643851/book-cafe-logo-editable-vintage-business-branding-template-designView licenseLiver transplantationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404662/liver-transplantationFree Image from public domain licenseReading books social media template, retro editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18114297/reading-books-social-media-template-retro-editable-designView licenseThe practicing physician and clinical researchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403548/the-practicing-physician-and-clinical-researchFree Image from public domain licenseShiraz wine label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14675903/shiraz-wine-label-templateView licenseMind-body interactions and disease: a symposium on the relationships between mental states, immune function, and healthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403360/image-background-animal-fishFree Image from public domain licenseLamp shop logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11964573/lamp-shop-logo-template-editable-textView licenseGenetic testing for cystic fibrosishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404238/genetic-testing-for-cystic-fibrosisFree Image from public domain licenseLamp shop logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11963911/lamp-shop-logo-template-editable-textView licenseThe Employee Health Service presents the film A place to livehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403886/the-employee-health-service-presents-the-film-place-liveFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee shop logo template, retro typewriter designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688631/coffee-shop-logo-template-retro-typewriter-designView licenseDiagnosis and treatment of early melanomahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404653/diagnosis-and-treatment-early-melanomaFree Image from public domain licenseOpen book page editable mockup, realistic design, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11221566/open-book-page-editable-mockup-realistic-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseIntraocular lens implantationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404647/intraocular-lens-implantationFree Image from public domain licenseVintage owl logo template, editable linocut design for small businesshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8682537/vintage-owl-logo-template-editable-linocut-design-for-small-businessView licenseThe utility of therapeutic plasmapheresis for neurological disordershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404613/the-utility-therapeutic-plasmapheresis-for-neurological-disordersFree Image from public domain licenseVintage business logo template, black dog illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8684827/vintage-business-logo-template-black-dog-illustrationView licenseSymposium: reproductive health in the workplacehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403420/symposium-reproductive-health-the-workplaceFree Image from public domain licenseTutor school logo, editable business branding template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13640808/tutor-school-logo-editable-business-branding-template-designView licenseThe science of compliance: behavioral research in clinical trialshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11405022/the-science-compliance-behavioral-research-clinical-trialsFree Image from public domain licenseMath textbook cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14448758/math-textbook-cover-templateView licenseDental implantshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404574/dental-implantsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage botanical bookstore logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20893596/vintage-botanical-bookstore-logo-template-editable-textView licenseFour Charlie Chaplin comedies, 1915https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403638/four-charlie-chaplin-comedies-1915Free Image from public domain licenseMagazine cover Instagram post template, editable fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18739322/magazine-cover-instagram-post-template-editable-fashion-designView licenseMedicine for the publichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406598/medicine-for-the-publicFree Image from public domain license