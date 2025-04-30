Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagedoctorpublic domaineducationclothingstripesposterstudentsschoolThe Commissioned CorpsOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 812 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2100 x 3103 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarE-learning courses editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12643034/e-learning-courses-editable-poster-templateView licenseParker Dooley, M.D: A New Generation of Physicianshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11366162/parker-dooley-md-new-generation-physiciansFree Image from public domain licenseCollege library poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11816231/college-library-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSymposium: reproductive health in the workplacehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403420/symposium-reproductive-health-the-workplaceFree Image from public domain licenseFull scholarship poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12609472/full-scholarship-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBe a cadet nurse: the girl with a futurehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11425848/cadet-nurse-the-girl-with-futureFree Image from public domain licenseStudent loans poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14727922/student-loans-poster-templateView licenseNIH career day: explore your optionshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403012/nih-career-day-explore-your-optionsFree Image from public domain licenseBack to school poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14836456/back-school-poster-templateView licenseNursing: a career with a futurehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404683/nursing-career-with-futureFree Image from public domain licenseScience fair poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11634155/science-fair-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDr. Stallings learned to serve the underserved: in the National Health Service Corpshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11439355/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseOnline tutoring sessions poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14728175/online-tutoring-sessions-poster-templateView licenseDr. Lassek learned professional and personal goals do mix: in the Bureau of Medical Serviceshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11366153/photo-image-hospital-face-bookFree Image from public domain licenseBack to school editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12643276/back-school-editable-poster-templateView licensePatient education and health teaching: tenth Annual Nursing Research Symposiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404300/patient-education-and-health-teaching-tenth-annual-nursing-research-symposiumFree Image from public domain licenseBack to school poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12652938/back-school-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAtypical diabetes: life in the present, hope for the futurehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403357/atypical-diabetes-life-the-present-hope-for-the-futureFree Image from public domain licenseGroup activities poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14494109/group-activities-poster-templateView licenseEducation of the Wounded: Become a movie operatorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11416995/education-the-wounded-become-movie-operatorFree Image from public domain licenseSchool admission poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12589651/school-admission-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLiver transplantationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404662/liver-transplantationFree Image from public domain licenseFuture leader activities poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12688465/future-leader-activities-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe partnership programhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404261/the-partnership-programFree Image from public domain licenseExam time poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614953/exam-time-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseManagement intern programhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404507/management-intern-programFree Image from public domain licenseSchool study habits poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614956/school-study-habits-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAcoustic neuromahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404665/acoustic-neuromaFree Image from public domain licenseChild's reading poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460497/childs-reading-poster-templateView licenseDr. Olsen learned a different style of medicine and life: in the Indian Health Servicehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11366151/photo-image-background-horse-animalFree Image from public domain licenseSchool registration poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12676299/school-registration-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHuman gene therapyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403363/human-gene-therapyFree Image from public domain licenseStudy vlog Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12463845/study-vlog-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseInter-relatedness providing clues to disease etiology?https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404493/inter-relatedness-providing-clues-disease-etiologyFree Image from public domain licenseCollege library poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12576423/college-library-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseNational Institutes of Health conference on current topics in biostatisticshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403374/national-institutes-health-conference-current-topics-biostatisticsFree Image from public domain licenseKindergarten poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13228660/kindergarten-poster-templateView licenseYou won't get AIDS from a public poolhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11426030/you-wont-get-aids-from-public-poolFree Image from public domain licenseElementary school poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681522/elementary-school-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Career Curricula Programhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403181/the-career-curricula-programFree Image from public domain license