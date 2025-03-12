Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagebaseballfacepersonsportsmanvintagedesignpublic domainNIH Gashouse Gang vs. the one and only TV9: 6th annual Clinical Center softball gameOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 804 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2154 x 3216 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12472164/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBaseball: Johnny Holliday's WWDC Radio Wonders vs. NIH's Gashouse Ganghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404315/baseball-johnny-hollidays-wwdc-radio-wonders-vs-nihs-gashouse-gangFree Image from public domain licenseArt Nouveau baseball player background, editable character elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8647522/art-nouveau-baseball-player-background-editable-character-elementView licenseSoftball: 7th annual NIH softball game, NIH Gashouse Gang vs. the one & only TV9https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404509/image-baseball-person-sportsFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894046/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe NIH Gashouse Gang vs the Navy Bad News Bladeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404479/the-nih-gashouse-gang-the-navy-bad-news-bladesFree Image from public domain licenseArt Nouveau baseball player drawing, editable character elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687519/art-nouveau-baseball-player-drawing-editable-character-elementView licenseSoftball: 9th annual Patient Emergency Fund softball gamehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404299/softball-9th-annual-patient-emergency-fund-softball-gameFree Image from public domain licenseSports club poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549913/sports-club-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePatient education and health teaching: tenth Annual Nursing Research Symposiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404300/patient-education-and-health-teaching-tenth-annual-nursing-research-symposiumFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball classes blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428027/baseball-classes-blog-banner-templateView licenseClinical Center fourteenth annual honor awards ceremonyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11386555/clinical-center-fourteenth-annual-honor-awards-ceremonyFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball lessons poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11778279/baseball-lessons-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHonor awards: Clinical Center seventh annual honor awards ceremonyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11386590/honor-awards-clinical-center-seventh-annual-honor-awards-ceremonyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable baseball player background, Art Nouveau character elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696492/editable-baseball-player-background-art-nouveau-character-elementView licenseBridging practice to researchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11386385/bridging-practice-researchFree Image from public domain licenseArt Nouveau baseball player background, editable character elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696408/art-nouveau-baseball-player-background-editable-character-elementView licenseBike pathshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11386626/bike-pathsFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball player clipart, editable Art Nouveau character elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8672058/baseball-player-clipart-editable-art-nouveau-character-elementView licenseNIH-JHH molecular disease rounds: gangliosidoseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403477/nih-jhh-molecular-disease-rounds-gangliosidosesFree Image from public domain licenseArt Nouveau baseball player drawing, editable character elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697800/art-nouveau-baseball-player-drawing-editable-character-elementView licenseJoin the walk/run, register at R&W: give somebody a chancehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406557/join-the-walkrun-register-randw-give-somebody-chanceFree Image from public domain licenseEditable baseball shirt mockup, fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12393176/editable-baseball-shirt-mockup-fashion-designView licenseButtercup Day, 3rd Mayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511345/buttercup-day-3rd-mayFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894008/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTest-tube studies of a self-duplicating RNA moleculehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403779/test-tube-studies-self-duplicating-rna-moleculeFree Image from public domain licenseSports equipment Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900755/sports-equipment-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCrack shatters liveshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11417762/crack-shatters-livesFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945991/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFinancial assistance workshophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11386511/financial-assistance-workshopFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11998994/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWallace P. Rowe Annual Symposium on Animal Virologyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406501/wallace-rowe-annual-symposium-animal-virologyFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball match Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9620067/baseball-match-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseClinical Center thirteenth annual honor awards ceremonyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407460/clinical-center-thirteenth-annual-honor-awards-ceremonyFree Image from public domain licenseBe the captain Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9622408/the-captain-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMaking the dream a reality: NIH 13th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. commemorative programhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402720/image-face-book-personFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893810/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNew directions for clinical decision making in nursing practice for the 80'shttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11386403/new-directions-for-clinical-decision-making-nursing-practice-for-the-80sFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball match Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10232751/baseball-match-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Employee Health Service presents the film A place to livehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403886/the-employee-health-service-presents-the-film-place-liveFree Image from public domain license