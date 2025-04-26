rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Waste disposal in the Clinical Center patient care areas
Save
Edit Image
paperhospitalpersonblackpublic domainillustrationorangeposter
Accident insurance poster template, editable text and design
Accident insurance poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12583031/accident-insurance-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Emotional care as a priority: approach to implementation
Emotional care as a priority: approach to implementation
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403756/emotional-care-priority-approach-implementationFree Image from public domain license
Health check-up poster template, editable text and design
Health check-up poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12058703/health-check-up-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Bag, tie, & tag solid waste
Bag, tie, & tag solid waste
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403002/bag-tie-tag-solid-wasteFree Image from public domain license
Young at heart poster template
Young at heart poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14442636/young-heart-poster-templateView license
Several physicians in conference at patient's bedside
Several physicians in conference at patient's bedside
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11436892/several-physicians-conference-patients-bedsideFree Image from public domain license
Doctors & hospitals poster template
Doctors & hospitals poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14429070/doctors-hospitals-poster-templateView license
Nurse with patient in the Clinical Center
Nurse with patient in the Clinical Center
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11356533/nurse-with-patient-the-clinical-centerFree Image from public domain license
Daydreamer poster template
Daydreamer poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13823993/daydreamer-poster-templateView license
Clean up Building 8!
Clean up Building 8!
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402891/clean-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Poster, business card mockup, black history month campaign
Poster, business card mockup, black history month campaign
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660864/poster-business-card-mockup-black-history-month-campaignView license
Progress in cancer treatment: impact on nursing
Progress in cancer treatment: impact on nursing
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404678/progress-cancer-treatment-impact-nursingFree Image from public domain license
Mindfulness workshop poster template
Mindfulness workshop poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13839389/mindfulness-workshop-poster-templateView license
We're the caring kind
We're the caring kind
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404476/were-the-caring-kindFree Image from public domain license
Men's health poster template, editable text and design
Men's health poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539203/mens-health-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
U.S. Army. Walter Reed General Hospital, Washington, D.C: Physician and nurse with patient
U.S. Army. Walter Reed General Hospital, Washington, D.C: Physician and nurse with patient
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11453515/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Depression poster template
Depression poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13839235/depression-poster-templateView license
U. S. Army Base Hospital Number 26, Allerey, France: Feces destructor
U. S. Army Base Hospital Number 26, Allerey, France: Feces destructor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11470294/army-base-hospital-number-26-allerey-france-feces-destructorFree Image from public domain license
Album cover poster template
Album cover poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14774200/album-cover-poster-templateView license
Operation of Emergency Medical and Rescue Services
Operation of Emergency Medical and Rescue Services
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11379532/operation-emergency-medical-and-rescue-servicesFree Image from public domain license
Designer brands poster template, editable text and design
Designer brands poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12498796/designer-brands-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Reaching out to help others
Reaching out to help others
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404331/reaching-out-help-othersFree Image from public domain license
Medical technology poster template, editable text and design
Medical technology poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12057018/medical-technology-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Public Health: A child with influenza, her mother, and a visiting nurse from a local Child Welfare Association
Public Health: A child with influenza, her mother, and a visiting nurse from a local Child Welfare Association
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11336346/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Healthcare center editable poster template
Healthcare center editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12644547/healthcare-center-editable-poster-templateView license
Are you a collector?
Are you a collector?
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404140/are-you-collectorFree Image from public domain license
Hospital services poster template, editable text and design
Hospital services poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504910/hospital-services-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Let's help keep NIH clean: it's everybody's job!
Let's help keep NIH clean: it's everybody's job!
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402947/lets-help-keep-nih-clean-its-everybodys-jobFree Image from public domain license
Doctor's appointment poster template, editable text and design
Doctor's appointment poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11737852/doctors-appointment-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
U.S. Sanitary Commission
U.S. Sanitary Commission
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11343363/us-sanitary-commissionFree Image from public domain license
General hospital poster template, editable text and design
General hospital poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12058735/general-hospital-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Home health care - nurse taking pulse of a woman
Home health care - nurse taking pulse of a woman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347907/home-health-care-nurse-taking-pulse-womanFree Image from public domain license
Hospital patient poster template, charging text
Hospital patient poster template, charging text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7390027/hospital-patient-poster-template-charging-textView license
Symposium: reproductive health in the workplace
Symposium: reproductive health in the workplace
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403420/symposium-reproductive-health-the-workplaceFree Image from public domain license
Men's health poster template, editable text and design
Men's health poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539404/mens-health-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
New directions for clinical decision making in nursing practice for the 80's
New directions for clinical decision making in nursing practice for the 80's
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11386403/new-directions-for-clinical-decision-making-nursing-practice-for-the-80sFree Image from public domain license
Talking therapy editable poster template
Talking therapy editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9267752/talking-therapy-editable-poster-templateView license
Patient education and health teaching: tenth Annual Nursing Research Symposium
Patient education and health teaching: tenth Annual Nursing Research Symposium
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404300/patient-education-and-health-teaching-tenth-annual-nursing-research-symposiumFree Image from public domain license
Western film festival poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Western film festival poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731337/png-adolf-methfessel-adult-americanView license
U. S. Army Base Hospital Number 69, Savenay, France: Fractured femur taken by bedside x-ray unit
U. S. Army Base Hospital Number 69, Savenay, France: Fractured femur taken by bedside x-ray unit
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11457460/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain license