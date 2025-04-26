Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagepaperhospitalpersonblackpublic domainillustrationorangeposterWaste disposal in the Clinical Center patient care areasOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 862 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2232 x 3108 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAccident insurance poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12583031/accident-insurance-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseEmotional care as a priority: approach to implementationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403756/emotional-care-priority-approach-implementationFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check-up poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12058703/health-check-up-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBag, tie, & tag solid wastehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403002/bag-tie-tag-solid-wasteFree Image from public domain licenseYoung at heart poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14442636/young-heart-poster-templateView licenseSeveral physicians in conference at patient's bedsidehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11436892/several-physicians-conference-patients-bedsideFree Image from public domain licenseDoctors & hospitals poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14429070/doctors-hospitals-poster-templateView licenseNurse with patient in the Clinical Centerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11356533/nurse-with-patient-the-clinical-centerFree Image from public domain licenseDaydreamer poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13823993/daydreamer-poster-templateView licenseClean up Building 8!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402891/clean-buildingFree Image from public domain licensePoster, business card mockup, black history month campaignhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660864/poster-business-card-mockup-black-history-month-campaignView licenseProgress in cancer treatment: impact on nursinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404678/progress-cancer-treatment-impact-nursingFree Image from public domain licenseMindfulness workshop poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13839389/mindfulness-workshop-poster-templateView licenseWe're the caring kindhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404476/were-the-caring-kindFree Image from public domain licenseMen's health poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539203/mens-health-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseU.S. Army. Walter Reed General Hospital, Washington, D.C: Physician and nurse with patienthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11453515/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseDepression poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13839235/depression-poster-templateView licenseU. S. Army Base Hospital Number 26, Allerey, France: Feces destructorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11470294/army-base-hospital-number-26-allerey-france-feces-destructorFree Image from public domain licenseAlbum cover poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14774200/album-cover-poster-templateView licenseOperation of Emergency Medical and Rescue Serviceshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11379532/operation-emergency-medical-and-rescue-servicesFree Image from public domain licenseDesigner brands poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12498796/designer-brands-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseReaching out to help othershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404331/reaching-out-help-othersFree Image from public domain licenseMedical technology poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12057018/medical-technology-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePublic Health: A child with influenza, her mother, and a visiting nurse from a local Child Welfare Associationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11336346/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare center editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12644547/healthcare-center-editable-poster-templateView licenseAre you a collector?https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404140/are-you-collectorFree Image from public domain licenseHospital services poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504910/hospital-services-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLet's help keep NIH clean: it's everybody's job!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402947/lets-help-keep-nih-clean-its-everybodys-jobFree Image from public domain licenseDoctor's appointment poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11737852/doctors-appointment-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseU.S. Sanitary Commissionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11343363/us-sanitary-commissionFree Image from public domain licenseGeneral hospital poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12058735/general-hospital-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHome health care - nurse taking pulse of a womanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347907/home-health-care-nurse-taking-pulse-womanFree Image from public domain licenseHospital patient poster template, charging texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7390027/hospital-patient-poster-template-charging-textView licenseSymposium: reproductive health in the workplacehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403420/symposium-reproductive-health-the-workplaceFree Image from public domain licenseMen's health poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539404/mens-health-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseNew directions for clinical decision making in nursing practice for the 80'shttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11386403/new-directions-for-clinical-decision-making-nursing-practice-for-the-80sFree Image from public domain licenseTalking therapy editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9267752/talking-therapy-editable-poster-templateView licensePatient education and health teaching: tenth Annual Nursing Research Symposiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404300/patient-education-and-health-teaching-tenth-annual-nursing-research-symposiumFree Image from public domain licenseWestern film festival poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731337/png-adolf-methfessel-adult-americanView licenseU. S. Army Base Hospital Number 69, Savenay, France: Fractured femur taken by bedside x-ray unithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11457460/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain license