Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacebookpersonmanblacklogopublic domainillustrationThe unwelcome messenger: Dr. Joseph Goldberger, an NIH scientist as social reformerOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 830 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2130 x 3078 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBegin your morning Instagram post template, editable modern aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18116445/begin-your-morning-instagram-post-template-editable-modern-aesthetic-designView licenseRecent advances in the study of human evolutionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403484/recent-advances-the-study-human-evolutionFree Image from public domain licenseVintage businessman logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11779305/vintage-businessman-logo-template-editable-designView licenseThe Theatre of the Royal College of Surgeons, London, During the Delivery of the Hunterian Orationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11355831/image-face-wooden-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage businessman logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11783981/vintage-businessman-logo-template-editable-designView licenseVaccinia virus: from Jenner to genetic engineeringhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11417332/vaccinia-virus-from-jenner-genetic-engineeringFree Image from public domain licenseFace mask mockup, new normal designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7553065/face-mask-mockup-new-normal-designView licenseOtto Schererhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11497964/otto-schererFree Image from public domain licenseEditable African American male student design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15175097/editable-african-american-male-student-design-element-setView licenseThe Four Temperaments by Catholic Churchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11356298/the-four-temperaments-catholic-churchFree Image from public domain licenseMenswear fashion label template, editable business branding designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14708967/menswear-fashion-label-template-editable-business-branding-designView licenseSurrey Institution by Thomas Rowlandsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404853/surrey-institution-thomas-rowlandsonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable African American male student design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15175098/editable-african-american-male-student-design-element-setView licenseHonorary Consultants to the Army Medical Library, Fourth Annual Meeting, October 10, 1947: Opening Sessionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11509297/photo-image-face-books-personFree Image from public domain licenseLaw firm services poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499704/law-firm-services-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLecture room, Army Medical School, 1901-2, in Army Medical Museum and Library buildinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11503886/photo-image-faces-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseBe happy text, retro illustration, comic typography, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239757/happy-text-retro-illustration-comic-typography-editable-designView licenseProfesseur Mairethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11486562/professeur-mairetFree Image from public domain licenseBook shop logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903971/book-shop-logo-template-editable-textView licenseBeethoven's legacy to man: the piano sonatas, a history of his creative thoughthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404392/beethovens-legacy-man-the-piano-sonatas-history-his-creative-thoughtFree Image from public domain license3D couple reading at library editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397251/couple-reading-library-editable-remixView licenseRudolph L. K. Virchowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11501385/rudolph-virchowFree Image from public domain licenseEditable African American male student design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15175030/editable-african-american-male-student-design-element-setView licenseWindows into NIH history: a centennial retrospectivehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11417376/windows-into-nih-history-centennial-retrospectiveFree Image from public domain licenseBook shop logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10914299/book-shop-logo-template-editable-textView licenseHigh School students listen to presentation at the Student Science Congresshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11346896/high-school-students-listen-presentation-the-student-science-congressFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness management vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11405493/business-management-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseJohns Hopkins Medical School: Photograph of graduating classhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11477819/johns-hopkins-medical-school-photograph-graduating-classFree Image from public domain licenseNon-fiction book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14373426/non-fiction-book-cover-templateView licenseAutoantibodies as probes for small ribonucleoproteins from euracyoteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406546/autoantibodies-probes-for-small-ribonucleoproteins-from-euracyotesFree Image from public domain licenseRealistic book cover editable mockup elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11543544/realistic-book-cover-editable-mockup-elementView licenseProfessor von Helmholtzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11501232/professor-von-helmholtzFree Image from public domain licenseEditable African American male student design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15175032/editable-african-american-male-student-design-element-setView licenseInstruction in physical diagnosishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11336192/instruction-physical-diagnosisFree Image from public domain licenseEditable African American male student design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15175494/editable-african-american-male-student-design-element-setView licenseInstruction in bandaginghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11336189/instruction-bandagingFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness management vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16998655/business-management-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseThe health of the spirithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11405003/the-health-the-spiritFree Image from public domain licenseEco-friendly store editable logo, minimal line art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12043414/eco-friendly-store-editable-logo-minimal-line-art-designView licenseFarewell Address of Dr. Oliver Wendell Holmes: Parkman Professor of Anatomy in the Medical School of Harvard Universityhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11431612/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain license