Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageflowershandsbookpersonpublic domainillustrationpalmsposterReaching out to help othersOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 793 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2106 x 3186 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarYoga workshop poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14692538/yoga-workshop-poster-templateView licenseReaching out to help othershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406519/reaching-out-help-othersFree Image from public domain licenseEditable poster mockup, aesthetic character designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9781430/editable-poster-mockup-aesthetic-character-designView licenseWe're the caring kindhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404476/were-the-caring-kindFree Image from public domain licensePalm Sunday poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460104/palm-sunday-poster-templateView licenseWorking together toward a safer NIH communityhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404134/working-together-toward-safer-nih-communityFree Image from public domain licenseDiversity inclusion poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10174818/diversity-inclusion-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseNational Therapeutic Recreation Weekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404324/national-therapeutic-recreation-weekFree Image from public domain licenseDiversity inclusion poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10174813/diversity-inclusion-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWorking together for a safer NIH communityhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11386675/working-together-for-safer-nih-communityFree Image from public domain licenseSummer holiday invitation card template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7705186/summer-holiday-invitation-card-template-editable-textView licenseThirtieth anniversary of the Warren Grant Magnuson Clinical Center: 30 years of patient care and clinical researchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404461/image-celebration-public-domain-blueFree Image from public domain licenseBeach trip invitation card template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7705276/beach-trip-invitation-card-template-editable-textView licenseArt of livinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403766/art-livingFree Image from public domain licenseBeach trip invitation card template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7704962/beach-trip-invitation-card-template-editable-textView licenseEmotional care as a priority: approach to implementationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403756/emotional-care-priority-approach-implementationFree Image from public domain licenseSimple life book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12611947/simple-life-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseNIH Asian American Heritage Week.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10993897/nih-asian-american-heritage-weekFree Image from public domain licenseLove wins poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11553593/love-wins-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseTwenty-five years of research for peoplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403535/twenty-five-years-research-for-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseReading habit poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062921/reading-habit-poster-templateView licenseLove for young and oldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402704/love-for-young-and-oldFree Image from public domain licenseWe build your future poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10193446/build-your-future-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWe have not vanished: American Indian cultural program, June 16-17, 1983https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402711/have-not-vanished-american-indian-cultural-program-june-16-17-1983Free Image from public domain licenseMagazine cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13831071/magazine-cover-templateView license1979 Asian American Heritage WeekCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s):National Institutes of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654151/image-background-face-flowerFree Image from public domain licenseWoman reading newspaper sticker, editable lifestyle collage element remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8152873/woman-reading-newspaper-sticker-editable-lifestyle-collage-element-remixView licenseCancer support grouphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11437589/cancer-support-groupFree Image from public domain licenseMagazine page poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487018/magazine-page-poster-templateView licenseNational Consumers Week, April 24-30, 1988https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11417612/national-consumers-week-april-24-30-1988Free Image from public domain licenseSummer is here poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12718960/summer-here-poster-template-and-designView licenseNIH 100th anniversary logo contesthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404286/nih-100th-anniversary-logo-contestFree Image from public domain licenseStop the violence, woman protesting remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11904926/stop-the-violence-woman-protesting-remix-editable-designView licenseNational Nurses Week: the Public Health Service honors its nurses during their special week in Mayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11417394/image-book-light-darkFree Image from public domain licenseStop the violence, woman protesting remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903350/stop-the-violence-woman-protesting-remix-editable-designView licenseMolecular basis of viral virulencehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11417467/molecular-basis-viral-virulenceFree Image from public domain licenseSenior yoga poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14692930/senior-yoga-poster-templateView licenseNIH research festival '90https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404252/nih-research-festival-90Free Image from public domain licenseStop the violence, woman protesting remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903577/stop-the-violence-woman-protesting-remix-editable-designView licenseNIH Gashouse Gang vs. the one and only TV9: 6th annual Clinical Center softball gamehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403947/image-baseball-face-personFree Image from public domain license