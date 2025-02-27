Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagehandfacepersonmanvintagedesignmusicpublic domainCarlos Barbosa-Lima, young Brazilian guitaristOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 838 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3128 x 2184 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916736/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseNew Years Eve event at Town Common hosted by the City of Greenville and Greenville Jaycees. December 31, 2019.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9677352/image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916809/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseNew Years Eve event at Town Common hosted by the City of Greenville and Greenville Jaycees. December 31, 2019. Original…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658266/image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSinging audition blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12381678/singing-audition-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseLive concert. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commonshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3282331/free-photo-image-guitar-festival-rock-musicFree Image from public domain licenseMan listening to music , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790344/man-listening-music-editable-oil-paintingView licenseNavy Band at dedication ceremony for first six buildings at NIHhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11346511/navy-band-dedication-ceremony-for-first-six-buildings-nihFree Image from public domain licenseVinyl album cover editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12577372/vinyl-album-cover-editable-mockupView licenseGuitarist playinf guitar on stage guitarist musician adult.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12908297/photo-image-background-hand-personView licenseMusic streaming poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11716970/music-streaming-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseEvening concert with Jake Sutton and Eric Paslay, PirateFest, 2022. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658706/image-person-public-domain-ringFree Image from public domain licenseMan listening to music , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785555/man-listening-music-editable-oil-paintingView licenseOutdoor concert with acoustic guitar.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17416815/outdoor-concert-with-acoustic-guitarView licenseClassical music fest poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11609484/classical-music-fest-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseAlex Butler and Uncle Kracker perform during Freeboot Friday on September 2, 2022. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658393/image-sunset-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMan of world Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9623740/man-world-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseSilhouette guitarist playing electric guitarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15080042/silhouette-guitarist-playing-electric-guitarView licenseJazz night poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11807318/jazz-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseNavy Band at dedication ceremony for first six buildings at NIHhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11346528/navy-band-dedication-ceremony-for-first-six-buildings-nihFree Image from public domain licenseDesktop screen editable mockup, realistic digital devicehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10274301/desktop-screen-editable-mockup-realistic-digital-deviceView licensePNG Silhouette guitarist playing electric guitarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15089542/png-silhouette-guitarist-playing-electric-guitarView licenseEditable paper texture collage backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517123/editable-paper-texture-collage-backgroundView licenseSilhouette guitarist playing electric guitarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15080044/silhouette-guitarist-playing-electric-guitarView licensePhone screen mockup, music, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7401267/phone-screen-mockup-music-editable-designView licenseA man play guitar inthe concert musician adult performance.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14024292/man-play-guitar-inthe-concert-musician-adult-performanceView licensePortraits for men poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9801285/portraits-for-men-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePNG Silhouette guitarist playing electric guitarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15089521/png-silhouette-guitarist-playing-electric-guitarView licensePortraits for men flyer template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9801283/portraits-for-men-flyer-template-editable-text-designView licenseInternational Jazz Day poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14802930/international-jazz-day-poster-template-and-designView licenseDrums editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12589956/drums-editable-mockupView licenseMusician performing with acoustic guitar.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17339728/musician-performing-with-acoustic-guitarView licenseLove playlist Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500933/love-playlist-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA man play guitar inthe concert microphone musician entertainment.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14024295/man-play-guitar-inthe-concert-microphone-musician-entertainmentView licenseWorkout playlist Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12472193/workout-playlist-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDizzy Gillespie by Bernard Gotfryd (1924-2016).https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6300032/dizzy-gillespie-bernard-gotfryd-1924-2016Free Image from public domain licenseValentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage . Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9508922/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licenseThe NIH Centennial Committee presents Miha Pogačnik and Dirdre i.e. Diedre Irons in concerthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404383/image-background-face-bookFree Image from public domain licenseVintage hits Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986352/vintage-hits-facebook-post-templateView licenseYoung guitarist playing joyfully.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19305887/young-guitarist-playing-joyfullyView license