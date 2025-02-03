Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagechristmasfacebookpeopleartblackpublic domainportraitBring to life the true meaning of giving!Original public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 910 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2148 x 2832 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAfrican children reading books, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887865/african-children-reading-books-editable-designView licenseBring comfort and care to the NIH patient community: give to the Patient Emergency Fundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403116/image-gift-boxes-phone-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseRacism book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14426428/racism-book-cover-templateView licenseRemember the patient emergency fundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403696/remember-the-patient-emergency-fundFree Image from public domain licensePuffer fish head man editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13183957/puffer-fish-head-man-editable-design-community-remixView licenseSoftball: 9th annual Patient Emergency Fund softball gamehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404299/softball-9th-annual-patient-emergency-fund-softball-gameFree Image from public domain licenseGift present, celebration remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12422693/gift-present-celebration-remix-editable-designView licenseArmy nurses and children with Santa Claus at the 172nd General Hospitalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11353246/army-nurses-and-children-with-santa-claus-the-172nd-general-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseChildren education, editable black designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10167807/children-education-editable-black-designView licenseFind it in your heart to help: give a little, or give a lot-- but give, because it helpshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11386412/photo-image-heart-hospital-personFree Image from public domain licenseGift present png element, celebration remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12423262/gift-present-png-element-celebration-remix-editable-designView licenseWinter is past: the flowers appear on the earth and the voice of the turtle is heard in our landhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403769/image-background-flowers-animalFree Image from public domain licenseDaycare logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13719934/daycare-logo-template-editable-designView licenseBaseball: Johnny Holliday's WWDC Radio Wonders vs. NIH's Gashouse Ganghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404315/baseball-johnny-hollidays-wwdc-radio-wonders-vs-nihs-gashouse-gangFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas gift exchange Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12433777/christmas-gift-exchange-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePatient Emergency Fund Auction. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647357/image-person-arts-medicineFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710230/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseChristmas-tree fête at the London Hospital by W W Russellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407109/christmas-tree-fete-the-london-hospital-russellFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licenseBring an empty stomach!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404284/bring-empty-stomachFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseJoy to the worldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404411/joy-the-worldFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman pink frame, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710217/vintage-woman-pink-frame-editable-art-deco-designView licenseArmy nurses and children with Santa Claus at the 172nd General Hospitalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11356691/army-nurses-and-children-with-santa-claus-the-172nd-general-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty salon flyer template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9271954/beauty-salon-flyer-template-editable-text-designView licenseNeighbors involved in helping: be a good neighbor, open your heart and givehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11386494/neighbors-involved-helping-good-neighbor-open-your-heart-and-giveFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWhat has CFC done for you lately?https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11386747/what-has-cfc-done-for-you-latelyFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty salon poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9271963/beauty-salon-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseArmy nurses and children with Santa Claus at the 172nd General Hospitalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11356684/army-nurses-and-children-with-santa-claus-the-172nd-general-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow desktop wallpaper, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708147/vintage-woman-yellow-desktop-wallpaper-editable-art-deco-designView licensePatient Emergency Fund Auction. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648269/image-person-art-medicineFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710247/pink-gold-frame-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseThe wearin' of the green, the givin' of the greenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403697/the-wearin-the-green-the-givin-the-greenFree Image from public domain licenseGirl reading on moon, surreal education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781012/girl-reading-moon-surreal-education-editable-remixView licenseThe East London Hospital for Childrenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11439619/the-east-london-hospital-for-childrenFree Image from public domain licenseSchool students, education remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12415970/school-students-education-remix-editable-designView licenseBritish charitable work in Turkeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407085/british-charitable-work-turkeyFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty salon Twitter ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9271994/beauty-salon-twitter-template-editable-text-designView licenseSaint Vincent De Paul, Founder of the First Permanent Asylum for Children in Francehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11492621/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license