Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepapervintagedesignpublic domainillustrationorangefoodblueThe sugar filmOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 803 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2147 x 3207 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarOrganic honey Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14437765/organic-honey-instagram-post-templateView licenseCholesterol and prevention of coronary heart disease: a video presentationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403301/cholesterol-and-prevention-coronary-heart-disease-video-presentationFree Image from public domain licenseMaple syrup Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14437408/maple-syrup-instagram-post-templateView licenseMore than a paycheckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404420/more-than-paycheckFree Image from public domain licenseFast food poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14759758/fast-food-poster-templateView licenseThe cancer prevention testhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403192/the-cancer-prevention-testFree Image from public domain licensePet treats label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14489712/pet-treats-label-template-editable-designView licenseNow at your disposalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404553/now-your-disposalFree Image from public domain licenseFamous fruit painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9047941/famous-fruit-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseIt's a fact-- pot hurts!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11417755/its-fact-pot-hurtsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fruit blue green background, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080612/png-1800s-antique-applesView licenseWear your hardhat!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11386673/wear-your-hardhatFree Image from public domain licenseFruits border yellow desktop wallpaper, editable vintage famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073137/png-1800s-antique-applesView licenseHealth implications of smokeless tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404565/health-implications-smokeless-tobaccoFree Image from public domain licenseFruits border blue desktop wallpaper, editable vintage famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080608/png-1800s-antique-applesView licenseRead this label: your baby's teeth depend on ithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11419944/read-this-label-your-babys-teeth-dependFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fruits postage stamp element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000984/vintage-fruits-postage-stamp-element-set-editable-designView licenseConference on Basic Mechanisms of Cellular Secretion: September 17-21, 1979, Annapolis, Marylandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403361/image-background-pattern-circleFree Image from public domain licenseVase fruit still life, editable vintage collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9581663/vase-fruit-still-life-editable-vintage-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDrinking and Driving Can Kill a Friendship. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647520/image-hand-person-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fruit border blue background, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080611/png-1800s-antique-applesView licenseLea esta etiqueta: la dentadura de su bebé depende de ellohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11419951/lea-esta-etiqueta-dentadura-bebe-depende-elloFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fruit border, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073018/vintage-fruit-border-editable-famous-paintings-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNIH Health, Safety and Security Expo: play to win at health pursuithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11417269/nih-health-safety-and-security-expo-play-win-health-pursuitFree Image from public domain licenseApple and camellia frame, vintage illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12103639/apple-and-camellia-frame-vintage-illustration-editable-designView licenseStory About BrianCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s):United States. Food and Drug…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654166/image-face-person-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseStrategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9454598/strategy-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licensePromoting healthy lives: diet, fat & cholesterolhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404932/promoting-healthy-lives-diet-fat-cholesterolFree Image from public domain licenseSummer cocktails Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14692604/summer-cocktails-instagram-post-templateView licenseIf you are injured at work, you should do the followinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402885/you-are-injured-work-you-should-the-followingFree Image from public domain licenseFast food restaurant poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748953/fast-food-restaurant-poster-templateView licenseSunlight, ultraviolet radiation, and the skinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404600/sunlight-ultraviolet-radiation-and-the-skinFree Image from public domain licenseSummer sale Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14692603/summer-sale-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe biochemical machinery regulating the cell division cyclehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402445/the-biochemical-machinery-regulating-the-cell-division-cycleFree Image from public domain licenseEstate price increase, vintage editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590109/estate-price-increase-vintage-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMedicine for the Layman. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648264/image-person-arts-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseScience education, editable woman holding magnifying glass collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9420201/png-aesthetic-apple-blackboardView licenseKeeping the health in NIH: a health and safety expo for all NIH employees, June 8-9, 1983https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403189/image-heart-blood-appleFree Image from public domain licenseNaturally sweet Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18645368/naturally-sweet-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseNo matter how you shake it--: out comes the sodiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11419647/matter-how-you-shake-it-out-comes-the-sodiumFree Image from public domain license