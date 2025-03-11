Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagelightblackvintagepublic domainillustrationorangepostersbranchScientific equipment rental programOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 956 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2118 x 2658 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFlower nature inspiration poster template, editable floral designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18421505/flower-nature-inspiration-poster-template-editable-floral-designView licenseDedication ceremonies for Buildings 36 and 37https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347374/dedication-ceremonies-for-buildings-andFree Image from public domain licenseJapan exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681251/japan-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMicroscopy: General view- Early Microscope with various attachmentshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378828/microscopy-general-view-early-microscope-with-various-attachmentsFree Image from public domain licenseFragrance gift sets poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13509521/fragrance-gift-sets-poster-templateView licenseMicroscopy: General view- Early Microscopes with various attachmentshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378712/microscopy-general-view-early-microscopes-with-various-attachmentsFree Image from public domain licenseCitrus scented poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13508447/citrus-scented-poster-templateView licenseMicroscopy: General view- Early Microscope and various attachmentshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378648/microscopy-general-view-early-microscope-and-various-attachmentsFree Image from public domain licensePalmistry poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667943/palmistry-poster-templateView licenseMicroscopy: General view- Early Microscope with various attachmentshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378933/microscopy-general-view-early-microscope-with-various-attachmentsFree Image from public domain licenseShare the love poster template, editable floral designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18422428/share-the-love-poster-template-editable-floral-designView licenseMicroscopy: General view- Early Microscopehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378817/microscopy-general-view-early-microscopeFree Image from public domain licenseSeason's Greetings poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790220/seasons-greetings-poster-templateView licenseMicroscopy: General view- Microscopehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378600/microscopy-general-view-microscopeFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759965/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMicroscopy: General view- Early Microscope with various attachmentshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378775/microscopy-general-view-early-microscope-with-various-attachmentsFree Image from public domain licenseArt auction poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759973/art-auction-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMicroscopy: General view- Early Microscope with various attachmentshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378891/microscopy-general-view-early-microscope-with-various-attachmentsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage sunset poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8704342/vintage-sunset-poster-template-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMicroscopy: General view- Early Microscope with various attachmentshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378890/microscopy-general-view-early-microscope-with-various-attachmentsFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese New Year poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12919638/japanese-new-year-poster-templateView licenseMicroscopy: General view- Early Microscopehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11379004/microscopy-general-view-early-microscopeFree Image from public domain licenseThank you poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828375/thank-you-poster-templateView licenseA scholar looking into a microscope by Louis Joblothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11340438/scholar-looking-into-microscope-louis-joblotFree Image from public domain licenseGirl power poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689871/png-art-legend-blackView licenseMicroscopy: General view- Early Microscopehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378941/microscopy-general-view-early-microscopeFree Image from public domain licenseDiwali poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500516/diwali-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJoseph Kinyoun's microscope by Joseph Kinyounhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11510837/joseph-kinyouns-microscope-joseph-kinyounFree Image from public domain licenseMerry X'mas editable greeting card templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16558608/merry-xmas-editable-greeting-card-templateView licenseMicroscopy: General view- Early Microscopehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378787/microscopy-general-view-early-microscopeFree Image from public domain licenseMerry Christmas editable greeting card templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16556924/merry-christmas-editable-greeting-card-templateView licenseMicroscopy: General view- Early Microscopehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378951/microscopy-general-view-early-microscopeFree Image from public domain licenseChinese culture poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13498778/chinese-culture-poster-templateView licensePreparation of tissue for microscopic examinationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11369433/preparation-tissue-for-microscopic-examinationFree Image from public domain licenseModern fashion poster template, editable drawing design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731397/png-art-black-blank-spaceView licenseStudying electrical properties of the nerve fiberhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11365086/studying-electrical-properties-the-nerve-fiberFree Image from public domain licenseDonation poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686574/png-animals-art-bearView licenseMicroscopy: General view- Early Microscopehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378770/microscopy-general-view-early-microscopeFree Image from public domain licenseWhiskey Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14688409/whiskey-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseMicroscopy: General view- Early Microscope with various attachmentshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378656/microscopy-general-view-early-microscope-with-various-attachmentsFree Image from public domain license