Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagebaseballpersonsportsblackdesignpublic domainillustrationlettersSoftball: 7th annual NIH softball game, NIH Gashouse Gang vs. the one & only TV9Original public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 826 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2148 x 3120 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12472164/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBaseball: Johnny Holliday's WWDC Radio Wonders vs. NIH's Gashouse Ganghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404315/baseball-johnny-hollidays-wwdc-radio-wonders-vs-nihs-gashouse-gangFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428071/baseball-facebook-post-templateView licenseSoftball: 9th annual Patient Emergency Fund softball gamehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404299/softball-9th-annual-patient-emergency-fund-softball-gameFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball match Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12578325/baseball-match-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseNIH Gashouse Gang vs. the one and only TV9: 6th annual Clinical Center softball gamehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403947/image-baseball-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428057/baseball-facebook-post-templateView licenseThe NIH Gashouse Gang vs the Navy Bad News Bladeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404479/the-nih-gashouse-gang-the-navy-bad-news-bladesFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball match Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12518995/baseball-match-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license13th annual commemorative program for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402607/13th-annual-commemorative-program-for-dr-martin-luther-kingFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball lessons Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406843/baseball-lessons-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe NIH 1982 U.S. savings bonds kickoffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11386616/the-nih-1982-us-savings-bonds-kickoffFree Image from public domain licenseMatch day Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12578224/match-day-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseThe NIH Centennial Committee presents Miha Pogačnik and Dirdre i.e. Diedre Irons in concerthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404383/image-background-face-bookFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14634890/baseball-poster-templateView licenseGenetic testing for cystic fibrosishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404238/genetic-testing-for-cystic-fibrosisFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14634893/baseball-facebook-story-templateView licenseSymposium: reproductive health in the workplacehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403420/symposium-reproductive-health-the-workplaceFree Image from public domain licenseMatch day Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395262/match-day-facebook-post-templateView licenseCurrent NIH filmshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403823/current-nih-filmsFree Image from public domain licenseRugby division Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12381224/rugby-division-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNIH career day: explore your optionshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403012/nih-career-day-explore-your-optionsFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14634894/baseball-blog-banner-templateView licenseShare Traininghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403110/share-trainingFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball tryout Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12481461/baseball-tryout-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBaseball player illustration.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9533478/image-cartoon-baseball-illustrationsView licenseSoccer ball mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14218428/soccer-ball-mockup-editable-designView licenseBaseball player clipart illustration vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9533695/vector-cartoon-baseball-illustrationsView licenseBaseball classes poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614435/baseball-classes-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBaseball player clipart illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9533642/psd-cartoon-baseball-illustrationsView licenseBaseball match Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12381455/baseball-match-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBaseball player png clipart illustration, transparent background.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9533425/png-white-background-cartoonView licenseBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12381430/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStrength of Character: NIH 23rd Annual Asian/Pacific American Heritage Programhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11073048/image-background-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseEditable baseball sports 3d character design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15504726/editable-baseball-sports-character-design-element-setView licenseBaseball player clip art vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7646758/vector-face-person-vintageView licenseBaseball match Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12481466/baseball-match-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDiabetes UpdateCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s):National Institutes of Health (U.S.).…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653874/image-background-face-handFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563095/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBaseball player clip art psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7675826/psd-face-person-vintageView license