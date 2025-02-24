Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepaperfacemedicinepersondesignpublic domainillustrationeducationMedicine for the laymanOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 825 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2124 x 3090 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseGetting high doesn't cause AIDS: it just lets it happenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11437949/getting-high-doesnt-cause-aids-just-lets-happenFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGetting high doesn't cause AIDS: it just lets it happenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11426146/getting-high-doesnt-cause-aids-just-lets-happenFree Image from public domain licenseEducation for all Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459513/education-for-all-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWhy alcohol, crack and other drugs can put you at risk for the AIDS virushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11427187/why-alcohol-crack-and-other-drugs-can-put-you-risk-for-the-aids-virusFree Image from public domain licenseScience education, editable woman holding magnifying glass collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9420201/png-aesthetic-apple-blackboardView license1-800-AIDS-TTYhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11438152/1-800-aids-ttyFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9343428/keep-learning-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSome people think they come of age when they've been burnt by gonorrhea, but if they've been burnt by AIDS they may never…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11426140/photo-image-face-people-manFree Image from public domain licenseInnovative woman, vintage education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9400446/innovative-woman-vintage-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAIDS is a problem for Hispanics, toohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11426075/aids-problem-for-hispanics-tooFree Image from public domain licenseKids membership Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460086/kids-membership-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEl sida también es un problema para los hispanoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11426134/sida-tambien-problema-para-los-hispanosFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding pencil, education paper craft collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11954296/man-holding-pencil-education-paper-craft-collage-editable-designView licenseHe wouldn't give up shooting up-- so I gave him uphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11426132/wouldnt-give-shooting-up-gave-himFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531166/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMe encanta hacer el amorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11426071/encanta-hacer-amorFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWhen you share needles you could be shooting up AIDShttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11426248/when-you-share-needles-you-could-shooting-aidsFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding pencil, education paper craft collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11954803/man-holding-pencil-education-paper-craft-collage-editable-designView licenseYou won't get AIDS from hide 'n' seekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11426015/you-wont-get-aids-from-hide-n-seekFree Image from public domain licenseSolution finding, woman holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9367718/png-aesthetic-blue-bulbView licenseCovers from two publications issued by the Surgeon General's Officehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11366087/covers-from-two-publications-issued-the-surgeon-generals-officeFree Image from public domain licenseSelf study, creative education remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10104777/self-study-creative-education-remix-editable-designView licenseIf you ever shot drugs, get tested before you get pregnant: don't make them the AIDS generationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11417856/photo-image-face-person-blackFree Image from public domain licenseElementary school Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459489/elementary-school-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAIDS awareness brochures and postershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11510471/aids-awareness-brochures-and-postersFree Image from public domain licenseSolution finding, woman holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9472783/png-aesthetic-blue-bulbView licenseIt might take more than motherwit to tell my children what to do about AIDShttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11426135/might-take-more-than-motherwit-tell-children-what-about-aidsFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding pencil, education paper craft collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11910505/man-holding-pencil-education-paper-craft-collage-editable-designView licenseCómo se adquiere el sida?https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11425951/como-adquiere-sidaFree Image from public domain licenseSolution finding, woman holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9473237/png-aesthetic-blue-bulbView licenseWhat have you got against a condom?https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11426192/what-have-you-got-against-condomFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789325/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView licenseHow much do your children know about AIDS?https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11425966/how-much-your-children-know-about-aidsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781894/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView licenseIf you shoot drugs, stay away from mehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11437849/you-shoot-drugs-stay-away-fromFree Image from public domain licenseReading books Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11949868/reading-books-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEl sida y los bebéshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11438194/sida-los-bebesFree Image from public domain license