Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagegoldtechnologieslogopublic domainposterwhitemedicalcolorQuality togetherOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 773 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2028 x 3150 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHealthcare center editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12644547/healthcare-center-editable-poster-templateView licenseWe're the caring kindhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404476/were-the-caring-kindFree Image from public domain licenseDNA test poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775477/dna-test-poster-templateView licenseMilitary medical personnel with patienthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11348765/military-medical-personnel-with-patientFree Image from public domain licenseMedical care poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511996/medical-care-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThirtieth anniversary of the Warren Grant Magnuson Clinical Center: 30 years of patient care and clinical researchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404461/image-celebration-public-domain-blueFree Image from public domain licenseMedical technology poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12577316/medical-technology-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe practicing physician and clinical researchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403548/the-practicing-physician-and-clinical-researchFree Image from public domain licenseGenetics poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613407/genetics-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWarren Grant Magnuson Clinical Centerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403594/warren-grant-magnuson-clinical-centerFree Image from public domain licenseGenetics poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721607/genetics-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWith your help he has a fighting chance: share the gift of life : make a date to give blood, platelets and plasma todayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11417419/photo-image-space-hospital-faceFree Image from public domain licenseMedical technology poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11832592/medical-technology-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseInterior view of a tent ward, 11th Field Hospitalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11350367/interior-view-tent-ward-11th-field-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseMedical technology poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428546/medical-technology-poster-templateView licenseWarren Grant Magnuson Clinical Center: Where the Paths of Basic and Clinical Research ConvergeCollection:Images from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654950/image-background-face-handFree Image from public domain licenseDoctor poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428993/doctor-poster-templateView licenseInterior view of a hospital ward tent, 1945https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11349852/interior-view-hospital-ward-tent-1945Free Image from public domain licenseHealthy teeth poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444338/healthy-teeth-poster-templateView licenseA female therapist instructs a male amputee in the use of his prothesishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11348433/female-therapist-instructs-male-amputee-the-use-his-prothesisFree Image from public domain licenseInnovation & medicine poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11201423/innovation-medicine-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseNaval Dental Clinic Norfolk staff members implemented a Mobile Car Triage testing process set in place to aid and offset…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3393850/free-photo-image-men-covid-patient-branch-dental-clinic-norfolkFree Image from public domain licenseMedical technology gradient poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15887781/medical-technology-gradient-poster-template-editable-designView licenseReaching out to help othershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406519/reaching-out-help-othersFree Image from public domain licenseScience channel poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11925489/science-channel-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA physician instructs a patient in the use of an insulin pumphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11510484/physician-instructs-patient-the-use-insulin-pumpFree Image from public domain licenseInnovation & medicine poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13827794/innovation-medicine-poster-templateView licenseWaste disposal in the Clinical Center patient care areashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404015/waste-disposal-the-clinical-center-patient-care-areasFree Image from public domain licenseMedical technology poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11198829/medical-technology-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseBlood test healthcare interactionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17341250/blood-test-healthcare-interactionView licenseGenetics gradient poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15887775/genetics-gradient-poster-template-editable-designView licenseNurse drawing blood sample.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17498204/nurse-drawing-blood-sampleView licenseHealth insurance Instagram story template, cute doodlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7414343/imageView licensePresident Lyndon Johnson with NIH clinical pathology staffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347116/president-lyndon-johnson-with-nih-clinical-pathology-staffFree Image from public domain licenseDental clinic poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14429292/dental-clinic-poster-templateView licenseNurse drawing blood from patient.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17423194/nurse-drawing-blood-from-patientView licenseMedical technology poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13042968/medical-technology-poster-templateView licenseU.S. Armed Forces Institute Of Pathology: Dentist working on a patient's teethhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11345858/us-armed-forces-institute-pathology-dentist-working-patients-teethFree Image from public domain licenseMedical technology gradient poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15887773/medical-technology-gradient-poster-template-editable-designView licenseTed Cooper coaches Elliot Richardson as he takes Merlin Du Val's blood pressurehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11510688/ted-cooper-coaches-elliot-richardson-takes-merlin-vals-blood-pressureFree Image from public domain license