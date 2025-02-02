Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit ImagefacebooklightpersoncirclesdarkvintagedesignEstrogen use & postmenopausal womenOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 675 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1798 x 3196 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarCrypto book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14378641/crypto-book-cover-templateView licensePlatelet transfusion therapyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404587/platelet-transfusion-therapyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable smart technology remix element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8475673/editable-smart-technology-remix-element-setView licenseRemoval of third molarshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402519/removal-third-molarsFree Image from public domain licenseFilm strip frame editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12795931/film-strip-frame-editable-mockupView licenseCancer nursing update '79https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406550/cancer-nursing-update-79Free Image from public domain licenseBoy reading on moon, surreal education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11736489/boy-reading-moon-surreal-education-editable-remixView licenseHealth implications of smokeless tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404565/health-implications-smokeless-tobaccoFree Image from public domain licenseScience fiction book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14378481/science-fiction-book-cover-templateView licenseDental implantshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404574/dental-implantsFree Image from public domain licenseThriller fiction poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13133369/thriller-fiction-poster-templateView licenseInfectious disease testing for blood transfusionshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404660/infectious-disease-testing-for-blood-transfusionsFree Image from public domain licenseGreen celestial sun moon background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10209099/green-celestial-sun-moon-background-editable-designView licenseThe rest of your lifehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404469/the-rest-your-lifeFree Image from public domain licenseWoman working on laptop , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785638/woman-working-laptop-editable-oil-paintingView licenseTotal hip joint replacementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404633/total-hip-joint-replacementFree Image from public domain licenseRealistic book cover editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11521128/realistic-book-cover-editable-mockupView licenseAnesthesia and sedation in the dental officehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404612/anesthesia-and-sedation-the-dental-officeFree Image from public domain licenseScience fiction book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14378543/science-fiction-book-cover-templateView licenseAcoustic neuromahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404665/acoustic-neuromaFree Image from public domain licenseHorror book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14410073/horror-book-cover-templateView licenseA comparative analysis of T cell developmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403297/comparative-analysis-cell-developmentFree Image from public domain licenseDigital technology blue background, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9572615/digital-technology-blue-background-editable-remix-designView licenseHome carehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406536/home-careFree Image from public domain licenseLight Streak Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12709506/light-streak-effectView licenseFebrile seizureshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404629/febrile-seizuresFree Image from public domain licenseFiction book poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13133338/fiction-book-poster-templateView licenseNew directions for clinical decision making in nursing practice for the 80'shttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11386403/new-directions-for-clinical-decision-making-nursing-practice-for-the-80sFree Image from public domain licenseGreen celestial sun moon background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10209101/green-celestial-sun-moon-background-editable-designView licenseThe utility of therapeutic plasmapheresis for neurological disordershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404613/the-utility-therapeutic-plasmapheresis-for-neurological-disordersFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868569/inspirational-quote-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePerioperative Red Cell Transfusion: NIH Consensus development conference, June 27-29, 1988, Masur Auditorium, Clinical…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071542/image-background-face-heartFree Image from public domain licenseHalloween stories poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12461469/halloween-stories-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHealth education: an essential component of health carehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407458/health-education-essential-component-health-careFree Image from public domain licenseGreen celestial sun moon desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10209105/green-celestial-sun-moon-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseLove is the only forcehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402554/love-the-only-forceFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly mystery book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14391610/butterfly-mystery-book-cover-templateView licenseNICHD public forum on gene therapyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407461/nichd-public-forum-gene-therapyFree Image from public domain licenseWoman activist holding megaphone, environment editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10270852/woman-activist-holding-megaphone-environment-editable-remixView licenseIntravenous immunoglobulinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404649/intravenous-immunoglobulinFree Image from public domain license