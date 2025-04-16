Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacebookpersoncirclesdarkpublic domainpinkposterInfantile apnea home monitoringOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 782 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2064 x 3168 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHalloween stories poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12461469/halloween-stories-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseRemoval of third molarshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402519/removal-third-molarsFree Image from public domain licenseBedtime stories poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13826683/bedtime-stories-poster-templateView licenseOsteoporosishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404616/osteoporosisFree Image from public domain licenseMen's skincare lifestyle collage remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8307402/mens-skincare-lifestyle-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseLowering blood cholesterol to prevent heart diseasehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404618/lowering-blood-cholesterol-prevent-heart-diseaseFree Image from public domain licenseSkincare routine iPhone wallpaper, editable beauty remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8307437/skincare-routine-iphone-wallpaper-editable-beauty-remix-designView licenseNewborn screening for sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404599/newborn-screening-for-sickle-cell-disease-and-other-hemoglobinopathiesFree Image from public domain licenseBucket list poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11976281/bucket-list-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHealth implications of smokeless tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404565/health-implications-smokeless-tobaccoFree Image from public domain licenseLaw firm services poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499704/law-firm-services-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDental implantshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404574/dental-implantsFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly mystery book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14673536/butterfly-mystery-book-cover-templateView licenseIntravenous immunoglobulinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404649/intravenous-immunoglobulinFree Image from public domain licenseThriller fiction poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13133369/thriller-fiction-poster-templateView licenseDiet and exercise in noninsulin-dependent diabetes mellitushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406666/diet-and-exercise-noninsulin-dependent-diabetes-mellitusFree Image from public domain licenseHorror book poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13825976/horror-book-poster-templateView licensePlatelet transfusion therapyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404587/platelet-transfusion-therapyFree Image from public domain licensePoster mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13939610/poster-mockup-editable-designView licenseEarly-stage breast cancerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404654/early-stage-breast-cancerFree Image from public domain licenseHorror fiction book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12660132/horror-fiction-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseFebrile seizureshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404629/febrile-seizuresFree Image from public domain licenseLipstick poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478060/lipstick-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseEarly identification of hearing impairment in infants and young childrenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404657/early-identification-hearing-impairment-infants-and-young-childrenFree Image from public domain licenseMurder mystery book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14676058/murder-mystery-book-cover-templateView licenseSunlight, ultraviolet radiation, and the skinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404600/sunlight-ultraviolet-radiation-and-the-skinFree Image from public domain licenseBookworm poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11559144/bookworm-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseAcoustic neuromahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404665/acoustic-neuromaFree Image from public domain licenseHalloween stories blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12517134/halloween-stories-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseCochlear implants in adults and childrenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404250/cochlear-implants-adults-and-childrenFree Image from public domain licenseWitches poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12465456/witches-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDiagnosis and management of asymptomatic primary hyperparathyroidismhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11437602/diagnosis-and-management-asymptomatic-primary-hyperparathyroidismFree Image from public domain licenseBook cover poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486856/book-cover-poster-templateView licenseHypertriglyceridemiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11510514/hypertriglyceridemiaFree Image from public domain licenseThriller fiction poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13272815/thriller-fiction-poster-templateView licenseCesarean childbirthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404586/cesarean-childbirthFree Image from public domain licenseEverything matters poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11939906/everything-matters-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAdjuvant chemotherapy: for breast cancerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402323/adjuvant-chemotherapy-for-breast-cancerFree Image from public domain licenseMurder mystery poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273071/murder-mystery-poster-templateView licenseAnalgesic Associated Kidney Diseasehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11510513/analgesic-associated-kidney-diseaseFree Image from public domain license