Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagebackgroundpaperpatternartphonepublic domainillustrationorangeAdjuvant chemotherapy of breast cancerOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 965 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2148 x 2670 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFruits border yellow mobile wallpaper, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073086/png-1800s-android-wallpaper-antiqueView licenseAdjuvant chemotherapy: for breast cancerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402323/adjuvant-chemotherapy-for-breast-cancerFree Image from public domain licenseFruits border blue mobile wallpaper, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080610/png-1800s-android-wallpaper-antiqueView licenseEarly-stage breast cancerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404654/early-stage-breast-cancerFree Image from public domain licenseRed flower pattern iPhone wallpaper, editable remix backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9190172/red-flower-pattern-iphone-wallpaper-editable-remix-backgroundView licenseManagement of clinically localized prostate cancerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11417264/management-clinically-localized-prostate-cancerFree Image from public domain licensePastel phone wallpaper, paper cut and cute doodleshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10170392/pastel-phone-wallpaper-paper-cut-and-cute-doodlesView licenseSunlight, ultraviolet radiation, and the skinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404600/sunlight-ultraviolet-radiation-and-the-skinFree Image from public domain licensePaper craft leaf iPhone wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9974357/paper-craft-leaf-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseDiagnosis and treatment of early melanomahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404653/diagnosis-and-treatment-early-melanomaFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn flower aesthetic iPhone wallpaper, botanical backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8545600/autumn-flower-aesthetic-iphone-wallpaper-botanical-backgroundView licenseAnesthesia and sedation in the dental officehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404612/anesthesia-and-sedation-the-dental-officeFree Image from public domain licenseAbstract Summer beach iPhone wallpaper, paper craft design, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11972827/abstract-summer-beach-iphone-wallpaper-paper-craft-design-editable-designView licenseThe utility of therapeutic plasmapheresis for neurological disordershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404613/the-utility-therapeutic-plasmapheresis-for-neurological-disordersFree Image from public domain licensePaper leaf frame iPhone wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9991562/paper-leaf-frame-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseFebrile seizureshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404629/febrile-seizuresFree Image from public domain licensePaper leaf frame iPhone wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9974856/paper-leaf-frame-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseBreast cancer: where we arehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403190/breast-cancer-where-areFree Image from public domain licenseRipped note paper mobile wallpaper, editable E.A. Séguy's flower pattern background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720935/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-artView licenseCervical Cancer Screening: the Pap Smearhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11072865/cervical-cancer-screening-the-pap-smearFree Image from public domain licensePaper leaf frame iPhone wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9974649/paper-leaf-frame-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseAcoustic neuromahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404665/acoustic-neuromaFree Image from public domain licenseFruits craft element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997143/fruits-craft-element-set-editable-designView licenseGenetic testing for cystic fibrosishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404238/genetic-testing-for-cystic-fibrosisFree Image from public domain licensePaper leaf frame iPhone wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9965969/paper-leaf-frame-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseProgress in cancer treatment: impact on nursinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404678/progress-cancer-treatment-impact-nursingFree Image from public domain licensePaper leaf frame iPhone wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158510/paper-leaf-frame-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseEstrogen use & postmenopausal womenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404573/estrogen-use-postmenopausal-womenFree Image from public domain licenseOrange flower patterned mobile wallpaper, editable botanical designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11890089/orange-flower-patterned-mobile-wallpaper-editable-botanical-designView licenseCancer rehabilitation: from diagnosis to return to functionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404239/cancer-rehabilitation-from-diagnosis-return-functionFree Image from public domain licensePaper craft leaf iPhone wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9974532/paper-craft-leaf-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseAdjuvant Therapy for Patients with Colon and Rectum CancerCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653891/image-arts-medicine-spaceFree Image from public domain licensePaper leaf frame iPhone wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158740/paper-leaf-frame-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseCEAhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404571/ceaFree Image from public domain licenseWashi tape png mockup element, floral pattern transparent background, Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9255069/png-customizable-cut-out-design-elementView licenseDental implantshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404574/dental-implantsFree Image from public domain licensePaper craft leaf iPhone wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9998965/paper-craft-leaf-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseNIH Consensus Development Conferencehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071540/nih-consensus-development-conferenceFree Image from public domain licenseOpen book mockup element, editable stationeryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9038652/open-book-mockup-element-editable-stationeryView licenseDiagnosis and treatment of depression in late lifehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404644/diagnosis-and-treatment-depression-late-lifeFree Image from public domain license