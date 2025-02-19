Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagestarspacebaseballfacebookpeoplesportsblack"I don't know what I would do if I had a child now--I'm not prepared. It takes more than money, you know"--Reggie JacksonOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 565 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1650 x 3504 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12472164/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDon't make them the AIDS generationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406451/dont-make-them-the-aids-generationFree Image from public domain licenseSports day competition Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617049/sports-day-competition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStop worrying about how you won't get AIDS and worry about how you canhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11426199/stop-worrying-about-how-you-wont-get-aids-and-worry-about-how-you-canFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball match Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12518995/baseball-match-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAIDS is a problem for Hispanics, toohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11426075/aids-problem-for-hispanics-tooFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball lessons Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406843/baseball-lessons-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSyphilis: a million new victims each yearhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11438635/syphilis-million-new-victims-each-yearFree Image from public domain licenseWorkout playlist Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12472193/workout-playlist-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThree good reasons for not being out with the boyshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11438247/three-good-reasons-for-not-being-out-with-the-boysFree Image from public domain licenseMatch day blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539426/match-day-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSend the msghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11440484/send-the-msgFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball lessons Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601649/baseball-lessons-instagram-post-templateView licenseYou asked for answers about AIDS: they're in the mailhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11417809/you-asked-for-answers-about-aids-theyre-the-mailFree Image from public domain licenseMagazine cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13834107/magazine-cover-templateView licenseI love sexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11426077/love-sexFree Image from public domain licenseMatch day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12518997/match-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNot everyone with depression is this visiblehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407484/not-everyone-with-depression-this-visibleFree Image from public domain license3D woman on spaceship editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12453509/woman-spaceship-editable-remixView licenseAre you sure you know what family planning is all about?https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11440432/are-you-sure-you-know-what-family-planning-all-aboutFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767859/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseYou're bright enough to learn 40 different football playshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11438457/youre-bright-enough-learn-different-football-playsFree Image from public domain licenseSports day competition Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601479/sports-day-competition-instagram-post-templateView licenseWant a hot tip on a good investment?: use fluoride for a healthy smile!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11420331/want-hot-tip-good-investment-use-fluoride-for-healthy-smileFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball match Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12578325/baseball-match-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseWhy there's a connection between sexually transmitted diseases and AIDShttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11426307/why-theres-connection-between-sexually-transmitted-diseases-and-aidsFree Image from public domain licenseWoman meditating, spirituality surreal editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760586/woman-meditating-spirituality-surreal-editable-design-community-remixView license"She had big brown eyes, the cutest laugh- and leukemia."https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406593/she-had-big-brown-eyes-the-cutest-laugh-and-leukemiaFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428057/baseball-facebook-post-templateView licenseWhatever you do for a living, keep on living: treat your high blood pressure... for lifehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406555/image-hospital-face-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428071/baseball-facebook-post-templateView licenseWhy alcohol, crack and other drugs can put you at risk for the AIDS virushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11427187/why-alcohol-crack-and-other-drugs-can-put-you-risk-for-the-aids-virusFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11112751/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license"Don't listen to rumors about AIDS, get the facts!": Patti LaBellehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11417928/dont-listen-rumors-about-aids-get-the-facts-patti-labelleFree Image from public domain license3D woman astronaut on spaceship editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397109/woman-astronaut-spaceship-editable-remixView licenseKnow for sure--: get blood tests before marriagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11419450/know-for-sure-get-blood-tests-before-marriageFree Image from public domain licenseBeginner running tips Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12377220/beginner-running-tips-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseTrouble sleeping?: don't be sheepish--https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11437530/trouble-sleeping-dont-sheepishFree Image from public domain license3D sportive African American women illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12234475/sportive-african-american-women-illustration-editable-designView licenseVD: don't smear your record!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11440377/vd-dont-smear-your-recordFree Image from public domain license