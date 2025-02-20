rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Chancroid, lymphogranuloma venereum, granuloma inguinale-- mean VD and trouble
Save
Edit Image
skybookwoodenvintagenaturepublic domainvintage posterillustration
Murder mystery poster template
Murder mystery poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273071/murder-mystery-poster-templateView license
She may be--: a bag of trouble
She may be--: a bag of trouble
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11419493/she-may-be-bag-troubleFree Image from public domain license
Ancient architecture poster template, editable text and design
Ancient architecture poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466122/ancient-architecture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
VD: sometimes penicillin doesn't work
VD: sometimes penicillin doesn't work
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11440382/vd-sometimes-penicillin-doesnt-workFree Image from public domain license
Renaissance fair Facebook post template, editable design
Renaissance fair Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686098/renaissance-fair-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Syphilis: a million new victims each year
Syphilis: a million new victims each year
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11438635/syphilis-million-new-victims-each-yearFree Image from public domain license
Ancient architecture poster template, editable text and design
Ancient architecture poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685107/ancient-architecture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
L'autre péril!: la tuberculose
L'autre péril!: la tuberculose
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11438685/lautre-peril-tuberculoseFree Image from public domain license
Simple life book cover template, editable design
Simple life book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650020/simple-life-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
Abstinence: more powerful than penicillin
Abstinence: more powerful than penicillin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402214/abstinence-more-powerful-than-penicillinFree Image from public domain license
Magazine page poster template
Magazine page poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487018/magazine-page-poster-templateView license
Coughs & sneezes spread diseases
Coughs & sneezes spread diseases
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11425804/coughs-sneezes-spread-diseasesFree Image from public domain license
Murder mystery book cover template, editable design
Murder mystery book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710935/murder-mystery-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
If you are in this area: look out for scrub typhus fever
If you are in this area: look out for scrub typhus fever
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11420058/you-are-this-area-look-out-for-scrub-typhus-feverFree Image from public domain license
Book cover poster template
Book cover poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443155/book-cover-poster-templateView license
Stop worrying about how you won't get AIDS and worry about how you can
Stop worrying about how you won't get AIDS and worry about how you can
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11426199/stop-worrying-about-how-you-wont-get-aids-and-worry-about-how-you-canFree Image from public domain license
Open book page editable mockup, realistic design, remixed by rawpixel.
Open book page editable mockup, realistic design, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11221566/open-book-page-editable-mockup-realistic-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Why there's a connection between sexually transmitted diseases and AIDS
Why there's a connection between sexually transmitted diseases and AIDS
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11426307/why-theres-connection-between-sexually-transmitted-diseases-and-aidsFree Image from public domain license
Junior book club poster template, editable text & design
Junior book club poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11644619/junior-book-club-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
The duties of the health department in syphilis control
The duties of the health department in syphilis control
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11510437/the-duties-the-health-department-syphilis-controlFree Image from public domain license
Demonology course poster template
Demonology course poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443634/demonology-course-poster-templateView license
Government and state clinics
Government and state clinics
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406375/government-and-state-clinicsFree Image from public domain license
Book cover poster template
Book cover poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14442976/book-cover-poster-templateView license
Fight-- syphilis and gonorrhea
Fight-- syphilis and gonorrhea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11426854/fight-syphilis-and-gonorrheaFree Image from public domain license
Satanism poster template
Satanism poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443173/satanism-poster-templateView license
Maybe you had chiggers back home but none like these: this chigger carries scrub typhus fever
Maybe you had chiggers back home but none like these: this chigger carries scrub typhus fever
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11420057/image-animal-plants-bookFree Image from public domain license
Book cover poster template
Book cover poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486856/book-cover-poster-templateView license
1-800-AIDS-TTY
1-800-AIDS-TTY
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11438152/1-800-aids-ttyFree Image from public domain license
Open book page editable mockup, realistic
Open book page editable mockup, realistic
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11534608/open-book-page-editable-mockup-realisticView license
You won't get AIDS in a restaurant
You won't get AIDS in a restaurant
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11426020/you-wont-get-aids-restaurantFree Image from public domain license
Book cover poster template
Book cover poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14725118/book-cover-poster-templateView license
Know for sure--: get blood tests before marriage
Know for sure--: get blood tests before marriage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11419450/know-for-sure-get-blood-tests-before-marriageFree Image from public domain license
Annual book sale poster template
Annual book sale poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770103/annual-book-sale-poster-templateView license
Here are some hints, read them, learn them: they will help to keep you and others in good health
Here are some hints, read them, learn them: they will help to keep you and others in good health
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11425794/image-face-person-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Reading habit poster template
Reading habit poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062921/reading-habit-poster-templateView license
Don't become an endangered species
Don't become an endangered species
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404768/dont-become-endangered-speciesFree Image from public domain license
Study session poster template
Study session poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063903/study-session-poster-templateView license
Fight the peril behind the lines
Fight the peril behind the lines
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11426136/fight-the-peril-behind-the-linesFree Image from public domain license
Book your vacation poster template, editable text and design
Book your vacation poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11831788/book-your-vacation-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Need to talk about some private stuff?: maybe something you might not even talk about with your best friend? : call us
Need to talk about some private stuff?: maybe something you might not even talk about with your best friend? : call us
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404805/image-balloon-person-phoneFree Image from public domain license