Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonswordartmanvintagewaterspublic domainillustrationEffects of the Cheltenham waters, or, Tis necessary to quicken your motions after the second glassOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 836 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3508 x 2444 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarArt Nouveau baseball player drawing, editable character elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697800/art-nouveau-baseball-player-drawing-editable-character-elementView licensePNG Elegant Victorian couple illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15410442/png-elegant-victorian-couple-illustrationView licenseBaseball player background, editable Art Nouveau character elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697790/baseball-player-background-editable-art-nouveau-character-elementView licenseGathering Berries (11 July 1874) by Lagardehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784387/gathering-berries-11-july-1874-lagardeFree Image from public domain licenseSamurai standoff fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664467/samurai-standoff-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseVictorian couple in elegant attirehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378919/victorian-couple-elegant-attireView licenseSamurai vs ninja fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664213/samurai-ninja-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licensePNG Victorian couple in elegant attirehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15409962/png-victorian-couple-elegant-attireView licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFashions of the Dayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11427609/fashions-the-dayFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554387/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBildnis der Schwester des Künstlers, null by fritz bambergerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18986295/bildnis-der-schwester-des-kunstlers-null-fritz-bambergerFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9505238/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDis-donc, bel homme by Edmé Jean Pigalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376504/dis-donc-bel-homme-edme-jean-pigalFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseThe traveling phrenologist in the White Mountainshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406796/the-traveling-phrenologist-the-white-mountainsFree Image from public domain licenseBecome the king poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777293/become-the-king-poster-templateView licenseThe Morning Walk—Young Ladies' School Promenading the Avenue (28 Mar. 1868) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789503/image-person-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531166/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Water (1700–1899)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775621/the-water-1700-1899Free Image from public domain licenseHands of God and Adam background, vintage illustration by Michelangelo Buonarroti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775171/image-adult-art-close-upView licenseElegant Victorian couple illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15388565/elegant-victorian-couple-illustrationView licenseBeautiful spring park editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13088232/beautiful-spring-park-editable-mixed-media-remixed-rawpixelView licensePNG Vintage couple in historical attirehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15409673/png-vintage-couple-historical-attireView licenseValentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage . Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9508922/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licenseVictorian couple in elegant attirehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378887/victorian-couple-elegant-attireView licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9527258/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licensePNG Victorian couple under umbrellahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15410132/png-victorian-couple-under-umbrellaView licenseEnglish education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566941/png-aesthetic-alert-alphabetView licensePNG Victorian couple in elegant attirehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15409878/png-victorian-couple-elegant-attireView licenseFishing shop Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13489657/fishing-shop-instagram-post-templateView licenseOn the Beach at Long Branch—The Children's Hour (15 Aug. 1874) by J L Langridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784674/the-beach-long-branchthe-childrens-hour-15-aug-1874-langridgeFree Image from public domain licensePNG Man surfing retro illustration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12652934/png-man-surfing-retro-illustration-transparent-backgroundView licenseThe Sailor's Wedding (1852) by Richard Caton Woodvillehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126935/the-sailors-wedding-1852-richard-caton-woodvilleFree Image from public domain licenseUnite & conquer poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777588/unite-conquer-poster-templateView licenseOatman's Fifth Avenue Skating Ring—First Lesson in Skating (1867)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786281/oatmans-fifth-avenue-skating-ringfirst-lesson-skating-1867Free Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVictorian couple elegant attirehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378938/victorian-couple-elegant-attireView licenseMedieval knight fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664127/medieval-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseVictorian couple garden elegancehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15388567/victorian-couple-garden-eleganceView license