Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagestarsbookpersonsportsblackpublic domainillustrationfoodNutrition & exerciseOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 810 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2142 x 3174 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarInnovative woman, vintage education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9400446/innovative-woman-vintage-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseReduce the weight of your world: reduce your risk of disease!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407393/reduce-the-weight-your-world-reduce-your-risk-diseaseFree Image from public domain licenseHealthy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9484448/healthy-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLearn the facts on fat!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406640/learn-the-facts-fatFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14433471/inspirational-book-cover-templateView licenseNutrition and your health: dietary guidelines for Americanshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406636/nutrition-and-your-health-dietary-guidelines-for-americansFree Image from public domain licenseExercise word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9484537/exercise-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJoin the better health team: eat right and be activehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406652/join-the-better-health-team-eat-right-and-activeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseNational Conference on Nutrition Educationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407418/national-conference-nutrition-educationFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseTreat yourself righthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11420063/treat-yourself-rightFree Image from public domain licenseSpace book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14220128/space-book-cover-templateView licenseHealth & behavior: 1995 seminar serieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407390/health-behavior-1995-seminar-seriesFree Image from public domain licenseFuture space traveling fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663587/future-space-traveling-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licensePromoting healthy lives: diet, fat & cholesterolhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404932/promoting-healthy-lives-diet-fat-cholesterolFree Image from public domain licenseRed super star, y2K women's fashion aesthetic, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11955045/red-super-star-y2k-womens-fashion-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseBehavioral & social scienceshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404930/behavioral-social-sciencesFree Image from public domain licenseGolden swans poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11673735/golden-swans-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDiabetes Dayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406668/diabetes-dayFree Image from public domain licenseSports day competition Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617049/sports-day-competition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseYou can shape your futurehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11438314/you-can-shape-your-futureFree Image from public domain licenseWitch on broom fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663486/witch-broom-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseAAALAC and the NIH Animal Care and Use Programhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402337/aaalac-and-the-nih-animal-care-and-use-programFree Image from public domain license3D food delivery lifestyle remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715519/food-delivery-lifestyle-remix-editable-designView licenseGood animal care and good science go hand in handhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402391/good-animal-care-and-good-science-hand-handFree Image from public domain license3D shocked couple discovered alien editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12464815/shocked-couple-discovered-alien-editable-remixView licenseWithout animal research, we would all be guinea pigshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406706/without-animal-research-would-all-guinea-pigsFree Image from public domain licenseHealthy balanced diet poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667895/healthy-balanced-diet-poster-templateView licenseRoom for animals in researchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406695/room-for-animals-researchFree Image from public domain license3D sports entertainment lifestyle remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715524/sports-entertainment-lifestyle-remix-editable-designView licenseNIH Animal Care and Use Program awarded full accreditationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406697/nih-animal-care-and-use-program-awarded-full-accreditationFree Image from public domain licenseHealthy magazine cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14430535/healthy-magazine-cover-templateView licenseViolence against womenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404904/violence-against-womenFree Image from public domain license3D happy businesswomen jumping editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12463613/happy-businesswomen-jumping-editable-remixView licenseWhat is an animal care and use committee?https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406681/what-animal-care-and-use-committeeFree Image from public domain licenseFlexing woman, editable fitness & health. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9470548/flexing-woman-editable-fitness-health-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBeans, beans, good for your hearthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402104/beans-beans-good-for-your-heartFree Image from public domain licenseGrocery shopping Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11739051/grocery-shopping-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePharmacology: research associate program of the National Institutes of Healthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403708/pharmacology-research-associate-program-the-national-institutes-healthFree Image from public domain license