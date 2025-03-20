Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagedesignpublic domainillustrationposterhomecoloreventspeakerHome careOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 802 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2004 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSpeaker event poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713371/speaker-event-poster-template-editable-textView licenseStress reduction through patient preparation: Fifth annual Nursing Research Symposiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404301/image-design-public-domain-abstractFree Image from public domain licenseSmart home technology blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13270512/smart-home-technology-blog-banner-templateView licenseInterdisciplinary caring for the hospitalized adolescenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403587/interdisciplinary-caring-for-the-hospitalized-adolescentFree Image from public domain licenseDigital literacy blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13270686/digital-literacy-blog-banner-templateView licenseDNA, the cell nucleus, and genetic diseasehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406703/dna-the-cell-nucleus-and-genetic-diseaseFree Image from public domain licensePride month celebration poster template, customizable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8836313/pride-month-celebration-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView licenseThe mechanisms and clinical aspects of steroid hormone resistancehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406516/the-mechanisms-and-clinical-aspects-steroid-hormone-resistanceFree Image from public domain licenseFundraiser event poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10108468/fundraiser-event-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePatient education and health teaching: tenth Annual Nursing Research Symposiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404300/patient-education-and-health-teaching-tenth-annual-nursing-research-symposiumFree Image from public domain licenseDream house poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12533371/dream-house-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseNursing research, nursing practice by National Institutes of Health)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404689/nursing-research-nursing-practice-national-institutes-healthFree Image from public domain licenseSpeaker event blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713207/speaker-event-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseCancer nursing update '79https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406550/cancer-nursing-update-79Free Image from public domain licenseSmart home blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12583301/smart-home-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseMind-body interactions and disease: a symposium on the relationships between mental states, immune function, and healthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403360/image-background-animal-fishFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness talk poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10361299/business-talk-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseDRS awards ceremonyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404709/drs-awards-ceremonyFree Image from public domain licenseLiving room blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12470737/living-room-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseHealth education: an essential component of health carehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407458/health-education-essential-component-health-careFree Image from public domain licenseWoman's leadership workshop poster template, customizable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9210236/womans-leadership-workshop-poster-template-customizable-design-textView licenseNew directions in pain researchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407533/new-directions-pain-researchFree Image from public domain licenseSmart home poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12583304/smart-home-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBridging practice to researchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11386385/bridging-practice-researchFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness talk seminar poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7693903/business-talk-seminar-poster-template-editable-designView licenseThe practicing physician and clinical researchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403548/the-practicing-physician-and-clinical-researchFree Image from public domain licenseWoman's leadership workshop poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10115677/womans-leadership-workshop-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseClinical Center thirteenth annual honor awards ceremonyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407460/clinical-center-thirteenth-annual-honor-awards-ceremonyFree Image from public domain licenseMeet the speaker poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13229204/meet-the-speaker-poster-templateView licenseBacterial chemotaxishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402552/bacterial-chemotaxisFree Image from public domain licenseDesign tips blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12470698/design-tips-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseDRS award ceremonyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11386674/drs-award-ceremonyFree Image from public domain licenseLiving room decor blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459415/living-room-decor-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe impact of modern biology on health researchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11417382/the-impact-modern-biology-health-researchFree Image from public domain licenseSpeaker event Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7714111/speaker-event-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSymposium: reproductive health in the workplacehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403420/symposium-reproductive-health-the-workplaceFree Image from public domain licenseHouse insurance poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12577869/house-insurance-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTwenty-five years of research for peoplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403535/twenty-five-years-research-for-peopleFree Image from public domain licensePeace protest, activism photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11918854/peace-protest-activism-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseJulie at 90: a symposium in honor of the 90th birthday and lifetime achievements of Julius Axelrodhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11405004/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license