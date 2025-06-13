Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepatternvintagedesignpublic domainillustrationabstractblueposterJoin the walk/run, register at R&W: give somebody a chanceOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 548 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1371 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarOver the rainbow poster template, editable retro rainbow design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690170/png-art-beige-blank-spaceView licenseNIH Gashouse Gang vs. the one and only TV9: 6th annual Clinical Center softball gamehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403947/image-baseball-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese art poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730601/japanese-art-poster-template-editable-designView licenseCatch the spirithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404707/catch-the-spiritFree Image from public domain licenseArt & History class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12608488/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseNobody's perfecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402884/nobodys-perfectFree Image from public domain licenseArt gallery events poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466593/art-gallery-events-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseNeighbors involved in helping: be a good neighbor, open your heart and givehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11386494/neighbors-involved-helping-good-neighbor-open-your-heart-and-giveFree Image from public domain licenseColorful fluid gradient poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8681841/colorful-fluid-gradient-poster-template-editable-designView licenseR & W picnichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404450/picnicFree Image from public domain licenseScience lab poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12718649/science-lab-poster-template-and-designView licenseCancer nursing update '79https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406550/cancer-nursing-update-79Free Image from public domain licenseVintage tea set poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13502007/vintage-tea-set-poster-templateView licenseWhat has CFC done for you lately?https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11386747/what-has-cfc-done-for-you-latelyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11782735/vintage-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseIf I can help somebody: Dr. Martin L. King, Jr. commemorative programhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402709/can-help-somebody-dr-martin-king-jr-commemorative-programFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759965/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe later yearshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406485/the-later-yearsFree Image from public domain licenseQingming festival poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703824/qingming-festival-poster-template-and-designView licenseMedicine for the laymanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402776/medicine-for-the-laymanFree Image from public domain licenseArt auction poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759973/art-auction-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFind it in your heart to help: give a little, or give a lot-- but give, because it helpshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11386412/photo-image-heart-hospital-personFree Image from public domain licenseBreathe & relax, yoga poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11217333/breathe-relax-yoga-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseCancer prevention: good news is just a phone call away!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406459/cancer-prevention-good-news-just-phone-call-awayFree Image from public domain licenseVacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691993/png-art-blank-space-blueView licenseHonor awards: Clinical Center seventh annual honor awards ceremonyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11386590/honor-awards-clinical-center-seventh-annual-honor-awards-ceremonyFree Image from public domain licenseBachelorette weekend poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500234/bachelorette-weekend-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTwenty-five years of research for peoplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403535/twenty-five-years-research-for-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseShort animation films poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8742739/png-abstract-art-blank-spaceView licenseScience education: National Institutes of Health Office of Science Education lectureshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402818/image-hands-person-designFree Image from public domain licenseGarden center poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712253/garden-center-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseDrugs: your choicehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407446/drugs-your-choiceFree Image from public domain licensePrism geometric poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8672684/prism-geometric-poster-template-editable-designView licenseJoin the better health team: eat right and be activehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406652/join-the-better-health-team-eat-right-and-activeFree Image from public domain licenseColorful fluid gradient poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8681756/colorful-fluid-gradient-poster-template-editable-designView licenseClinical Center thirteenth annual honor awards ceremonyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407460/clinical-center-thirteenth-annual-honor-awards-ceremonyFree Image from public domain licenseScience fair poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12718699/science-fair-poster-template-and-designView licenseConference on Basic Mechanisms of Cellular Secretion: September 17-21, 1979, Annapolis, Marylandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403361/image-background-pattern-circleFree Image from public domain licenseHome poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11782669/home-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWord and data processing equipment: operator safety and comforthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11386386/word-and-data-processing-equipment-operator-safety-and-comfortFree Image from public domain license