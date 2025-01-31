Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagehospitalfacepersonbuildingfurniturebloodpublic domainportraitThey operate on him tomorrow. you should be thereOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 927 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2318 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarDonate blood word, charity campaign remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947204/donate-blood-word-charity-campaign-remix-editable-designView licenseThree good reasons to control your high blood pressurehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11438351/three-good-reasons-control-your-high-blood-pressureFree Image from public domain licenseDonate blood word, charity campaign remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948705/donate-blood-word-charity-campaign-remix-editable-designView licenseTheir future is in your hands: treat your high blood pressure every dayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11438450/their-future-your-hands-treat-your-high-blood-pressure-every-dayFree Image from public domain licenseWorking women, lifestyle aesthetic editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696315/working-women-lifestyle-aesthetic-editable-remixView licenseStanley Spencer had a stroke: it came from high blood pressure : if only he had listened to his doctor : now he can't even…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11438453/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseDonate blood word, charity campaign remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948718/donate-blood-word-charity-campaign-remix-editable-designView licenseEl porvenir de ellos esta en sus manos: siga diáriamente su tratmiento de la alta presión de la sangrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11438449/image-background-face-bookFree Image from public domain licenseDonate blood word, charity campaign remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943525/donate-blood-word-charity-campaign-remix-editable-designView licenseWith your help he has a fighting chance: share the gift of life : make a date to give blood, platelets and plasma todayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11417419/photo-image-space-hospital-faceFree Image from public domain licenseDonate blood word, charity campaign remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948734/donate-blood-word-charity-campaign-remix-editable-designView licenseEven if you're feeling like Superman, you need to know your cholesterol numberhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11438300/even-youre-feeling-like-superman-you-need-know-your-cholesterol-numberFree Image from public domain licenseBlood donation poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13074637/blood-donation-poster-templateView licenseTreat yourself righthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11420063/treat-yourself-rightFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459378/healthcare-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license"She had big brown eyes, the cutest laugh- and leukemia."https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406593/she-had-big-brown-eyes-the-cutest-laugh-and-leukemiaFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13212308/picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseSo You Think You've Been Cured of high Blood PressureCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655144/image-face-heart-personFree Image from public domain licenseDonate blood word, charity campaign remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948641/donate-blood-word-charity-campaign-remix-editable-designView licenseArmy Nurse injects sodium sulfadiazine into tubinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11354404/army-nurse-injects-sodium-sulfadiazine-into-tubingFree Image from public domain licenseHealth center Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641291/health-center-instagram-post-templateView licenseDemonstrating infant care to midwiveshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11357857/demonstrating-infant-care-midwivesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable blurred hospital room backdrophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12165459/editable-blurred-hospital-room-backdropView licenseThe West-End Hospital for Paralysis and Epilepsy, Welbeck-Streethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11469897/the-west-end-hospital-for-paralysis-and-epilepsy-welbeck-streetFree Image from public domain licenseBlood types diverse hands png, health & wellness editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11941753/blood-types-diverse-hands-png-health-wellness-editable-remixView licenseWhatever you do for a living, keep on living: treat your high blood pressure... for lifehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406555/image-hospital-face-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseBlood donation poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986532/blood-donation-poster-templateView licenseGovernment and state clinicshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406375/government-and-state-clinicsFree Image from public domain licenseMedical Care Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397207/medical-care-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEmotional care as a priority: approach to implementationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403756/emotional-care-priority-approach-implementationFree Image from public domain licenseBlood donation poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13074832/blood-donation-poster-templateView licenseNIH research animals get tlchttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402399/nih-research-animals-get-tlcFree Image from public domain licenseHospital workers, hospital remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12416322/hospital-workers-hospital-remix-editable-designView licenseWe're the caring kindhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404476/were-the-caring-kindFree Image from public domain licenseDonate blood today Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14736284/donate-blood-today-instagram-post-templateView licenseVD treatment center: Patients on intravenous formulahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11433897/treatment-center-patients-intravenous-formulaFree Image from public domain licenseBlood donation poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13075561/blood-donation-poster-templateView licenseYou can shape your futurehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11438314/you-can-shape-your-futureFree Image from public domain license3D nurse & patient at a park editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12453733/nurse-patient-park-editable-remixView licenseRubella (German measles) screening programhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403768/rubella-german-measles-screening-programFree Image from public domain license