Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagebackgroundpersonblacknaturecelebrationpublic domainfireworksposterCelebrate: America's coming of ageOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 672 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1680 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarCelebrate pride poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12496578/celebrate-pride-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe President's goals for healthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511400/the-presidents-goals-for-healthFree Image from public domain licenseNew Year celebration fireworks background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349812/new-year-celebration-fireworks-background-editable-designView licenseThe securing of the 1938 Food, Drug and Cosmetic Acthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11420725/the-securing-the-1938-food-drug-and-cosmetic-actFree Image from public domain licenseSpring break party poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408113/spring-break-party-poster-templateView licenseUnited States Public Health Service Dental Corps: 70 years of dedicated service and achievementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11425845/image-background-design-celebrationFree Image from public domain licenseCheers to new beginnings poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723817/cheers-new-beginnings-poster-template-and-designView licenseGenerations of preventionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11437334/generations-preventionFree Image from public domain licenseHello Spring poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408063/hello-spring-poster-templateView licenseMedical film festival: December 1-5, 1986 : National Library of Medicine, Lister Hill Auditoriumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11417209/image-book-medicine-personFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening invitation poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9968893/grand-opening-invitation-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBratislava; New Year 2005; FireWorks. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commonshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3339347/free-photo-image-fireworks-patriotic-eventFree Image from public domain licenseNew Year's fireworks poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539935/new-years-fireworks-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseServing people living with AIDS: Ryan White CARE Act 1998https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404740/serving-people-living-with-aids-ryan-white-care-act-1998Free Image from public domain license4th of July poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12689978/4th-july-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseRegional medical library networkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11362436/regional-medical-library-networkFree Image from public domain licenseCelebrate freedom poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12727800/celebrate-freedom-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePresident Gerald Ford meets with guests at the signing ceremony for the National Swine Flu Immunization Programhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511361/photo-image-heart-hands-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseLove poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12002282/love-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseNational Institutes of Healthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11386718/national-institutes-healthFree Image from public domain licenseChampagne time poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11848086/champagne-time-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseEverybody rides the carousel: the middle years, a psychological explorationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403011/everybody-rides-the-carousel-the-middle-years-psychological-explorationFree Image from public domain licenseLadies night poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900596/ladies-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseNational Consumers Week, April 24-30, 1988https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11417612/national-consumers-week-april-24-30-1988Free Image from public domain licenseBeach party poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13827414/beach-party-poster-templateView licenseCruisinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11437426/cruisingFree Image from public domain licenseHappy new year poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11785123/happy-new-year-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license25 years of improving health carehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407395/years-improving-health-careFree Image from public domain licenseLet's celebrate! poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11848185/lets-celebrate-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMonument fireworks celebration poster, template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18371260/monument-fireworks-celebration-poster-template-designView licenseParty night poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11915031/party-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseNational Nurses Week: the Public Health Service honors its nurses during their special week in Mayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11417394/image-book-light-darkFree Image from public domain licenseParty invitation poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7684567/party-invitation-poster-template-editable-designView licenseWe have not vanished: American Indian cultural program, June 16-17, 1983https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402711/have-not-vanished-american-indian-cultural-program-june-16-17-1983Free Image from public domain licenseFundraising charity concert poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12548784/fundraising-charity-concert-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWashington, D.C. July 4th fireworks. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/421735/free-photo-image-fireworks-fourth-july-4thFree Image from public domain licenseNew year Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12787496/new-year-instagram-post-templateView licenseNational Library of Medicine: sesquicentennial 1836-1986https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11323785/national-library-medicine-sesquicentennial-1836-1986Free Image from public domain licenseLove wins poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12509231/love-wins-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseNICHD 35th anniversaryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11405015/nichd-35th-anniversaryFree Image from public domain license