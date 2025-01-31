Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepaperfacebookpersonmandoctorpublic domainillustration"I thought it was just a sore throat"Original public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 474 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 1186 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMan holding pencil, education paper craft collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11954296/man-holding-pencil-education-paper-craft-collage-editable-designView license"I thought I was just run down"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406716/thought-was-just-run-downFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding pencil, education paper craft collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11954803/man-holding-pencil-education-paper-craft-collage-editable-designView licenseNo home remedy or quack doctor ever cured syphilis or gonorrheahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11438630/home-remedy-quack-doctor-ever-cured-syphilis-gonorrheaFree Image from public domain licenseYour health matters Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459599/your-health-matters-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNo home remedy or quack doctor ever cured syphilis or gonorrheahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11510982/home-remedy-quack-doctor-ever-cured-syphilis-gonorrheaFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding pencil, education paper craft collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11910505/man-holding-pencil-education-paper-craft-collage-editable-designView license"I thought a thing like that could never happen to me"--https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11419554/thought-thing-like-that-could-never-happen-meFree Image from public domain licenseSenior doctor, green color, 3d remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206388/senior-doctor-green-color-remix-editable-designView licenseFight-- syphilis and gonorrheahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11426854/fight-syphilis-and-gonorrheaFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12122956/healthcare-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseUncured syphilis may strike years later: See your doctor - or local health officerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11372135/photo-image-cat-animal-personFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGuard against syphilis and gonorrheahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402175/guard-against-syphilis-and-gonorrheaFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare center editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12644547/healthcare-center-editable-poster-templateView licenseThey're both destroyershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11335106/theyre-both-destroyersFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916605/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseGovernment and state clinicshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406375/government-and-state-clinicsFree Image from public domain licenseHealth checkup packages Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12122586/health-checkup-packages-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEasy to get--: syphilis and gonorrheahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11419485/easy-get-syphilis-and-gonorrheaFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916618/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseShe may be--: a bag of troublehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11419493/she-may-be-bag-troubleFree Image from public domain licenseHealth checkup packages Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12479341/health-checkup-packages-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHave one live long... have many die younghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406367/have-one-live-long-have-many-die-youngFree Image from public domain licenseBiochemistry open day Instagram post template, editable modern aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18116437/biochemistry-open-day-instagram-post-template-editable-modern-aesthetic-designView licenseDon't do this-- or thishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11419481/dont-this-thisFree Image from public domain licenseAnnual physical exam Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062690/annual-physical-exam-facebook-post-templateView licenseA million Americans have heart attacks every year: I was onehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402893/million-americans-have-heart-attacks-every-year-was-oneFree Image from public domain licenseSmiling doctor, creative healthcare image, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9159635/smiling-doctor-creative-healthcare-image-editable-designView licenseThe duties of the health department in syphilis controlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11510437/the-duties-the-health-department-syphilis-controlFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916610/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseSickle cell anemiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11365654/sickle-cell-anemiaFree Image from public domain licenseYour health matters blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063120/your-health-matters-blog-banner-templateView licenseShe May Look Clean-But: Pick-ups "Good Time" Girls Prostitutes Spread Syphilis and Gonorrheahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11419355/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseSmiling doctor, creative healthcare image, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9159618/smiling-doctor-creative-healthcare-image-editable-designView licenseAyudando una persona que tiene sidahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11426016/ayudando-una-persona-que-tiene-sidaFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346730/little-boy-reading-book-png-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA blood test for everyone the only sure check: syphilis strikes 1 in 10 before 50https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11372151/photo-image-face-people-manFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916601/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseJennifer: a revealing story of genital herpeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404426/jennifer-revealing-story-genital-herpesFree Image from public domain license