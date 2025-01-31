rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
"I thought it was just a sore throat"
Save
Edit Image
paperfacebookpersonmandoctorpublic domainillustration
Man holding pencil, education paper craft collage, editable design
Man holding pencil, education paper craft collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11954296/man-holding-pencil-education-paper-craft-collage-editable-designView license
"I thought I was just run down"
"I thought I was just run down"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406716/thought-was-just-run-downFree Image from public domain license
Man holding pencil, education paper craft collage, editable design
Man holding pencil, education paper craft collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11954803/man-holding-pencil-education-paper-craft-collage-editable-designView license
No home remedy or quack doctor ever cured syphilis or gonorrhea
No home remedy or quack doctor ever cured syphilis or gonorrhea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11438630/home-remedy-quack-doctor-ever-cured-syphilis-gonorrheaFree Image from public domain license
Your health matters Instagram post template, editable text
Your health matters Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459599/your-health-matters-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
No home remedy or quack doctor ever cured syphilis or gonorrhea
No home remedy or quack doctor ever cured syphilis or gonorrhea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11510982/home-remedy-quack-doctor-ever-cured-syphilis-gonorrheaFree Image from public domain license
Man holding pencil, education paper craft collage, editable design
Man holding pencil, education paper craft collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11910505/man-holding-pencil-education-paper-craft-collage-editable-designView license
"I thought a thing like that could never happen to me"--
"I thought a thing like that could never happen to me"--
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11419554/thought-thing-like-that-could-never-happen-meFree Image from public domain license
Senior doctor, green color, 3d remix, editable design
Senior doctor, green color, 3d remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206388/senior-doctor-green-color-remix-editable-designView license
Fight-- syphilis and gonorrhea
Fight-- syphilis and gonorrhea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11426854/fight-syphilis-and-gonorrheaFree Image from public domain license
Healthcare center Instagram post template, editable text
Healthcare center Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12122956/healthcare-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Uncured syphilis may strike years later: See your doctor - or local health officer
Uncured syphilis may strike years later: See your doctor - or local health officer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11372135/photo-image-cat-animal-personFree Image from public domain license
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Guard against syphilis and gonorrhea
Guard against syphilis and gonorrhea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402175/guard-against-syphilis-and-gonorrheaFree Image from public domain license
Healthcare center editable poster template
Healthcare center editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12644547/healthcare-center-editable-poster-templateView license
They're both destroyers
They're both destroyers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11335106/theyre-both-destroyersFree Image from public domain license
Business people are joining hands together
Business people are joining hands together
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916605/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView license
Government and state clinics
Government and state clinics
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406375/government-and-state-clinicsFree Image from public domain license
Health checkup packages Instagram post template, editable text
Health checkup packages Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12122586/health-checkup-packages-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Easy to get--: syphilis and gonorrhea
Easy to get--: syphilis and gonorrhea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11419485/easy-get-syphilis-and-gonorrheaFree Image from public domain license
Business people are joining hands together
Business people are joining hands together
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916618/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView license
She may be--: a bag of trouble
She may be--: a bag of trouble
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11419493/she-may-be-bag-troubleFree Image from public domain license
Health checkup packages Instagram post template, editable text
Health checkup packages Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12479341/health-checkup-packages-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Have one live long... have many die young
Have one live long... have many die young
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406367/have-one-live-long-have-many-die-youngFree Image from public domain license
Biochemistry open day Instagram post template, editable modern aesthetic design
Biochemistry open day Instagram post template, editable modern aesthetic design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18116437/biochemistry-open-day-instagram-post-template-editable-modern-aesthetic-designView license
Don't do this-- or this
Don't do this-- or this
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11419481/dont-this-thisFree Image from public domain license
Annual physical exam Facebook post template
Annual physical exam Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062690/annual-physical-exam-facebook-post-templateView license
A million Americans have heart attacks every year: I was one
A million Americans have heart attacks every year: I was one
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402893/million-americans-have-heart-attacks-every-year-was-oneFree Image from public domain license
Smiling doctor, creative healthcare image, editable design
Smiling doctor, creative healthcare image, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9159635/smiling-doctor-creative-healthcare-image-editable-designView license
The duties of the health department in syphilis control
The duties of the health department in syphilis control
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11510437/the-duties-the-health-department-syphilis-controlFree Image from public domain license
Business people are joining hands together
Business people are joining hands together
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916610/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView license
Sickle cell anemia
Sickle cell anemia
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11365654/sickle-cell-anemiaFree Image from public domain license
Your health matters blog banner template
Your health matters blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063120/your-health-matters-blog-banner-templateView license
She May Look Clean-But: Pick-ups "Good Time" Girls Prostitutes Spread Syphilis and Gonorrhea
She May Look Clean-But: Pick-ups "Good Time" Girls Prostitutes Spread Syphilis and Gonorrhea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11419355/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain license
Smiling doctor, creative healthcare image, editable design
Smiling doctor, creative healthcare image, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9159618/smiling-doctor-creative-healthcare-image-editable-designView license
Ayudando una persona que tiene sida
Ayudando una persona que tiene sida
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11426016/ayudando-una-persona-que-tiene-sidaFree Image from public domain license
Little boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346730/little-boy-reading-book-png-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
A blood test for everyone the only sure check: syphilis strikes 1 in 10 before 50
A blood test for everyone the only sure check: syphilis strikes 1 in 10 before 50
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11372151/photo-image-face-people-manFree Image from public domain license
Business people are joining hands together
Business people are joining hands together
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916601/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView license
Jennifer: a revealing story of genital herpes
Jennifer: a revealing story of genital herpes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404426/jennifer-revealing-story-genital-herpesFree Image from public domain license