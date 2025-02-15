rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Dr. Fredrickson and Secretary Harris at Lister Hill Center
Save
Edit Image
handsfacehandshakepeoplemanmicrophonefurniturepublic domain
Diverse business shoot
Diverse business shoot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916638/diverse-business-shootView license
Cooper and Fredrickson inauguration
Cooper and Fredrickson inauguration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11358304/cooper-and-fredrickson-inaugurationFree Image from public domain license
Business people greeting by shaking their hands
Business people greeting by shaking their hands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14905714/business-people-greeting-shaking-their-handsView license
Dr. Donald S. Fredrickson receives the Distinquished Service Award
Dr. Donald S. Fredrickson receives the Distinquished Service Award
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11424987/dr-donald-fredrickson-receives-the-distinquished-service-awardFree Image from public domain license
Business partners shaking hands in agreement
Business partners shaking hands in agreement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901163/business-partners-shaking-hands-agreementView license
Dr. Fredrickson resigns
Dr. Fredrickson resigns
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11361913/dr-fredrickson-resignsFree Image from public domain license
Business partners shaking hands in agreement
Business partners shaking hands in agreement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901522/business-partners-shaking-hands-agreementView license
Dr. Fredrickson and Richard Schweiker
Dr. Fredrickson and Richard Schweiker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11361980/dr-fredrickson-and-richard-schweikerFree Image from public domain license
It's a deal Facebook post template
It's a deal Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14037779/its-deal-facebook-post-templateView license
The Director's Award ceremony
The Director's Award ceremony
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11424940/the-directors-award-ceremonyFree Image from public domain license
Negotiation courses poster template
Negotiation courses poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14042657/negotiation-courses-poster-templateView license
Donald Fredrickson and King Baudouin
Donald Fredrickson and King Baudouin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11424883/donald-fredrickson-and-king-baudouinFree Image from public domain license
Cooperation poster template
Cooperation poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428555/cooperation-poster-templateView license
Philip Leder's lecture on a close and surprising look at the mammalian genome
Philip Leder's lecture on a close and surprising look at the mammalian genome
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11358347/philip-leders-lecture-close-and-surprising-look-the-mammalian-genomeFree Image from public domain license
Sale guide Instagram post template
Sale guide Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14608183/sale-guide-instagram-post-templateView license
The inauguration of Dr. Fredrickson
The inauguration of Dr. Fredrickson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11424659/the-inauguration-dr-fredricksonFree Image from public domain license
Sale guide poster template
Sale guide poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14041440/sale-guide-poster-templateView license
Dr. Fredrickson at the NIH centennial celebration
Dr. Fredrickson at the NIH centennial celebration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11358635/dr-fredrickson-the-nih-centennial-celebrationFree Image from public domain license
Teamwork poster template
Teamwork poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428357/teamwork-poster-templateView license
Dr. Fredrickson and President Carter
Dr. Fredrickson and President Carter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11424446/dr-fredrickson-and-president-carterFree Image from public domain license
Sale guide blog banner template
Sale guide blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14608625/sale-guide-blog-banner-templateView license
A subcommittee hearing attended by Dr. Fredrickson
A subcommittee hearing attended by Dr. Fredrickson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11424990/subcommittee-hearing-attended-dr-fredricksonFree Image from public domain license
Young entrepreneurs Facebook post template
Young entrepreneurs Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14037295/young-entrepreneurs-facebook-post-templateView license
Dr. Fredrickson attends House hearing
Dr. Fredrickson attends House hearing
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11358631/dr-fredrickson-attends-house-hearingFree Image from public domain license
Sale guide Facebook story template
Sale guide Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14608319/sale-guide-facebook-story-templateView license
A reception at Stone House
A reception at Stone House
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11424722/reception-stone-houseFree Image from public domain license
Businessman with handshake gesture remix
Businessman with handshake gesture remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14972859/businessman-with-handshake-gesture-remixView license
Dr. Donald Fredrickson is recognized at the congress on thrombosis and haemostasis
Dr. Donald Fredrickson is recognized at the congress on thrombosis and haemostasis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11358475/photo-image-background-face-medicinesFree Image from public domain license
Corporate businessmen shaking hands
Corporate businessmen shaking hands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14905220/corporate-businessmen-shaking-handsView license
A farewell for Donald S. Fredrickson and Joseph A. Califano
A farewell for Donald S. Fredrickson and Joseph A. Califano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11424660/farewell-for-donald-fredrickson-and-joseph-califanoFree Image from public domain license
Diverse business shoot
Diverse business shoot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14917123/diverse-business-shootView license
Vincent DeVita is sworn in as the National Cancer Institute (NCI) director
Vincent DeVita is sworn in as the National Cancer Institute (NCI) director
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11361985/vincent-devita-sworn-the-national-cancer-institute-nci-directorFree Image from public domain license
Business men having handshake for agreement remix
Business men having handshake for agreement remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926055/business-men-having-handshake-for-agreement-remixView license
Donald S. Fredrickson shakes hands while holding award
Donald S. Fredrickson shakes hands while holding award
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11424937/donald-fredrickson-shakes-hands-while-holding-awardFree Image from public domain license
Professional business man having handshake remix
Professional business man having handshake remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14940964/professional-business-man-having-handshake-remixView license
Dr. Fredrickson and members of the NIH senior research staff
Dr. Fredrickson and members of the NIH senior research staff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11361991/dr-fredrickson-and-members-the-nih-senior-research-staffFree Image from public domain license
Diverse business shoot
Diverse business shoot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14917158/diverse-business-shootView license
Vincent DeVita, Jr., Patricia Roberts Harris, and Donald Fredrickson
Vincent DeVita, Jr., Patricia Roberts Harris, and Donald Fredrickson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11424878/vincent-devita-jr-patricia-roberts-harris-and-donald-fredricksonFree Image from public domain license
Professional business man having handshake remix
Professional business man having handshake remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14941660/professional-business-man-having-handshake-remixView license
Donald S. Fredrickson at a podium
Donald S. Fredrickson at a podium
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11424943/donald-fredrickson-podiumFree Image from public domain license