Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagebackgroundhorseanimalbirdpersonhousesmanvintageGombault's Caustic BalsamOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 752 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3059 x 1917 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage elite life illustration editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14328253/vintage-elite-life-illustration-editable-design-community-remixView licenseA Feather Weight Mounting a Scalper (1881) by Currier and Iveshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783461/feather-weight-mounting-scalper-1881-currier-and-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseHorse club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9623089/horse-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHarper's March by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906217/image-art-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain licenseNapoleon on a horse background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795258/napoleon-horse-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCanadian National Exhibition poster, Toronto, 1919.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9976235/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHorse lovers Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11761062/horse-lovers-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDon't stop tobacco but take Baco=Curo, the only scientific cure for the tobacco habit.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907718/image-paper-arts-medicinesFree Image from public domain licenseNapoleon on a horse background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795362/napoleon-horse-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseU.S. Army Veterinary Hospital, Nevers, France: View of horses after being cured of the mangehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11465554/photo-image-horses-animal-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseNapoleon on a horse badge illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794494/napoleon-horse-badge-illustration-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePau : dimanche de Pâques, moto-club du Béarn / Garcia, R.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9976162/image-face-person-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty of horses Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11719718/beauty-horses-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMr. Bunny - his book, for sale herehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908632/image-paper-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseNapoleon on a horse badge illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794735/napoleon-horse-badge-illustration-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThis is a lobby card for the 1922 American silent drama film Youth to Youth.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9975938/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseShow jumping poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14429242/show-jumping-poster-templateView licenseIn dem Hof einer Schmiede ist ein Kavalier im Begriff, sein Pferd beschlagen zu lassen, null by jan mielhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18948712/image-horse-animal-birdFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14429264/horse-riding-poster-templateView licenseUse Kerr's extra six cord spool cotton. Kerr & Co. wish you a merry Christmas and a happy New Year!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906427/image-paper-christmas-artsFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428692/horse-riding-poster-templateView licenseMerry Christmas and a happy New Year!. Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth.. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16224248/image-paper-christmas-personFree Image from public domain licenseShow jumping poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428658/show-jumping-poster-templateView licenseHarper's November by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906211/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFarmer's lifestyle png, agriculture editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9390914/farmers-lifestyle-png-agriculture-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHarper's March by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908559/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHorse club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11925502/horse-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHarper's November by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908279/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHorse club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948007/horse-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license"Another enemy to conquer forest fires" - NARAhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9975670/another-enemy-conquer-forest-fires-naraFree Image from public domain licenseHorse race Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9622975/horse-race-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHorse inspection by three people.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17806714/horse-inspection-three-peopleView licenseGeneral Washington background, on a White Charger, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801213/png-animal-arch-artworksView licenseBuckingham's dye for the whiskers. Before using any dye my beard was gray. After using several inferior dyes behold the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907672/image-face-paper-artsFree Image from public domain licenseNapoleon on white horse sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8792764/napoleon-white-horse-sticker-editable-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe noble lyfe & natures of man, of bestes, serpentys, fowles & fisshes yt be moste knowen / [Laurence Andrew].https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14003375/image-paper-horse-cartoonFree Image from public domain licenseHorse farm animal vintage art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670435/horse-farm-animal-vintage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOlympie. Bac sur l'Alphée by Frédéric Boissonnashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14315412/olympie-bac-sur-lalphee-frederic-boissonnasFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822882/grand-opening-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGroup Portrait of Ten Men Outdoorshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14274597/group-portrait-ten-men-outdoorsFree Image from public domain license