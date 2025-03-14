Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacemedicinepersonartmanvintagepublic domainillustrationThe surgeonOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1034 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2586 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDas Narrenschneidenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11415612/das-narrenschneidenFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554387/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGangrene - Amputationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11341102/gangrene-amputationFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCosmas and Damienhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11336153/cosmas-and-damienFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9505238/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseInterior scene of a barber treating a man's foot: Surgeryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11413769/interior-scene-barber-treating-mans-foot-surgeryFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseRhazes of Bagdad Used Harp Strings for Sutureshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11341436/rhazes-bagdad-used-harp-strings-for-suturesFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531166/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCraniotomyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11415611/craniotomyFree Image from public domain licenseMiss you Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007187/miss-you-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseSurgical Servicehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11409829/surgical-serviceFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage . Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9508922/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licenseCesarean sectionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11409990/cesarean-sectionFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9527258/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseCaesarean sectionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11431463/caesarean-sectionFree Image from public domain licenseEnglish education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566941/png-aesthetic-alert-alphabetView licenseSurgery: Treatment of an ulcerated leghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11356093/surgery-treatment-ulcerated-legFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNose and mouth surgeryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11431401/nose-and-mouth-surgeryFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566611/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licenseCosmas and Damian- The miracle of the Moor's leghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11341156/cosmas-and-damian-the-miracle-the-moors-legFree Image from public domain licenseInvestor finding, man holding magnifying glass, editable finance. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9525935/png-aesthetic-banking-banknoteView licenseVarious treatments for deafness by Francesco Petrarcahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11341230/various-treatments-for-deafness-francesco-petrarcaFree Image from public domain licenseNurse holding needle, editable healthcare. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9465557/nurse-holding-needle-editable-healthcare-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA surgeon is removing an arrow from a soldier's chest by Giovanni Andrea della Crocehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11356370/image-arrow-face-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9520623/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHeelmeester by Cornelis Dusarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373603/heelmeester-cornelis-dusartFree Image from public domain licenseCannabis store poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460124/cannabis-store-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseEye surgeons officehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11343592/eye-surgeons-officeFree Image from public domain licenseCannabis store blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12516647/cannabis-store-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseDer Feldscherer by Christoph Maurerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11431053/der-feldscherer-christoph-maurerFree Image from public domain licenseCannabis store Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12516648/cannabis-store-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseExamination of a leper by Hans von Gersdorffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11336032/examination-leper-hans-von-gersdorffFree Image from public domain licenseCannabis store Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12516644/cannabis-store-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseAn operation on the liverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11415515/operation-the-liverFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591963/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licenseAdministration of medicaments to the eye by George Bartischhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11355568/administration-medicaments-the-eye-george-bartischFree Image from public domain license