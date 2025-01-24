Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartdesigncelebrationpublic domainabstractposterabstract shapesshapes25 years of improving health careOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 845 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2113 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarChristmas celebration poster template, editable pastel gradient designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15771451/christmas-celebration-poster-template-editable-pastel-gradient-designView licenseHispanic access to health care: the impact of NIH programs. A multi-color image forming "25" for the celebration of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8763781/image-art-illustration-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseHappiest Christmas poster template, editable pastel gradient designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15785178/happiest-christmas-poster-template-editable-pastel-gradient-designView licenseThirtieth anniversary of the Warren Grant Magnuson Clinical Center: 30 years of patient care and clinical researchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404461/image-celebration-public-domain-blueFree Image from public domain licenseHoli party poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11958304/holi-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseNIH Research Day: September 25, 1986https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403659/nih-research-day-september-25-1986Free Image from public domain licenseHappy holidays poster template, editable pastel gradient designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15785620/happy-holidays-poster-template-editable-pastel-gradient-designView licenseThe President's goals for healthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511400/the-presidents-goals-for-healthFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789428/grand-opening-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDental science for dental healthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11418014/dental-science-for-dental-healthFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Birthday poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11792012/happy-birthday-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseNIH Research Day '89https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11425789/nih-research-day-89Free Image from public domain licenseHousewarming party invitation card template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7530658/imageView licenseTwenty-five years of research for peoplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403535/twenty-five-years-research-for-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseFood menu poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9765303/food-menu-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWe're the caring kindhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404476/were-the-caring-kindFree Image from public domain licenseSeasons greetings poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12931602/seasons-greetings-poster-templateView licenseDiabetes Dayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406668/diabetes-dayFree Image from public domain licenseChinese new year poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117984/chinese-new-year-poster-templateView licenseReaching out to help othershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404331/reaching-out-help-othersFree Image from public domain licenseHappy new year poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12724129/happy-new-year-poster-template-and-designView licenseNICHD 35th anniversaryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11405015/nichd-35th-anniversaryFree Image from public domain licenseCinco de Mayo poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13280558/cinco-mayo-poster-templateView licenseUnited States Public Health Service Dental Corps: 70 years of dedicated service and achievementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11425845/image-background-design-celebrationFree Image from public domain licenseDay of the dead poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13280883/day-the-dead-poster-templateView licenseNational Consumers Week, April 24-30, 1988https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11417612/national-consumers-week-april-24-30-1988Free Image from public domain licenseHappy New Year poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12947850/happy-new-year-poster-templateView licenseJoin the better health team: eat right and be activehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406652/join-the-better-health-team-eat-right-and-activeFree Image from public domain licenseCelebrate neurodiversity poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14429617/celebrate-neurodiversity-poster-templateView licenseNIH research festival 1994https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404287/nih-research-festival-1994Free Image from public domain licenseLadies night poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723036/ladies-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseNational and international policy issueshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404525/national-and-international-policy-issuesFree Image from public domain licenseSpring festival poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550445/spring-festival-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseServing people living with AIDS: Ryan White CARE Act 1998https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404740/serving-people-living-with-aids-ryan-white-care-act-1998Free Image from public domain licenseHappy new year poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12820067/happy-new-year-poster-templateView licensePrenatal care for allhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11405064/prenatal-care-for-allFree Image from public domain licenseNew year party poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12923971/new-year-party-poster-templateView licenseMolecular basis of viral virulencehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11417467/molecular-basis-viral-virulenceFree Image from public domain licenseCelebrating women poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12009156/celebrating-women-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseNational Institutes of Health Division of Computer Research and Technology: enhancing the NIH scientific enterprise through…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402451/image-hand-face-personFree Image from public domain license